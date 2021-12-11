Wayne State will soon hold its first in-person commencement ceremonies since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The ceremonies will recognize spring/summer and fall 2021 graduates, according to WSU. Each commencement will last approximately one hour, according to WSU’s events calendar.
College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo said the Campus Health Committee and Commencement Committee worked together to plan COVID-19 guidelines for the ceremonies.
“The Commencement Committee consulted with the Campus Health Committee on measures to mitigate transmissions of COVID that would allow us to have an in-person commencement,” Clabo said.
Clabo said the ceremonies will be shorter than previous years and limitations will be placed on ticketing.
“Only two tickets per student, which is different than it has been in the past, so that we can keep capacity at any ceremony at about 50% in the Fox (Theatre) — that allows us, again, greater safety,” Clabo said.
WSU will also enforce masking and vaccination for the ceremonies, Clabo said.
“Masks will be required throughout the commencement ceremonies and any guests attending commencement will be required to show proof of vaccination,” Clabo said. “Our graduating students will have their Campus Daily Screener.”
In the lead-up to the commencements, WSU analyzed COVID-19 data to determine the event format, Clabo said. While the CHC and Commencement Committee remained optimistic about holding the ceremonies in person, the statewide COVID-19 surge caused uncertainty.
“As President (M. Roy) Wilson said in his (Nov. 30 email) message, we’re going to continue to watch the number of cases both on campus and in the city, and if cases on the ground change, then that may change plans,” Clabo said.
Dean of Students David Strauss said he is glad that WSU can provide graduating students with this opportunity.
“I’m excited that we are having an in-person commencement, I’m excited that we're going to be able to celebrate our graduates in-person,” Strauss said, “I’m excited that the graduates are going to be able to walk across the stage and hear their name called.”
Senior media arts and studies major Santana Williams said in a Dec. 3 email to The South End that she is looking forward to the commencement being held in person.
“I feel like this year was a rush being in school and unorganized,” Williams said. “I just hope we can still walk across the stage.”
Senior media arts and studies major Ben Marino said an in-person commencement would be ideal, but he understands that COVID-19 guidelines would be necessary.
“I’d hope that (COVID) wouldn’t affect commencement, just because it’s right around the corner,” Marino said. “But if it does, I’m not necessarily mad about it — obviously I want everybody to be safe.”
Strauss said he sends best wishes to graduating students on behalf of WSU.
“Certainly I’d want them to know that we’re excited for them...congratulations on a job well done — graduating, earning a degree,” Stauss said. “Let’s make sure it is a safe and successful event.”
Marino said the commencements represent students’ hard work and achievements.
“Just to have that (personal) moment of success is like the final moment of this whole process that you’ve been working so hard on all these years,” Marino said. “It’s that final moment where you can finally be proud and get started on what you worked so hard on.”
The commencement ceremonies will be held on Monday and Tuesday at the Fox Theatre.
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
