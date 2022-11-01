Editor's note: This article has been updated for clarification. WSU employees were notified of Rob Fournier's leave by Michael Wright. The South End was notified through WSU Athletics Department, who sent an excerpt of the requested email, failing to disclose it was an edited version.
This article has been updated to include the correct email sent to employees.
Wayne State Athletic Director Rob Fournier was placed on administrative leave Tuesday after 22 years on the job.
The announcement was made in an email sent to athletic department employees by WSU’s Vice President of Communications Michael Wright on Tuesday.
The email reads:
WSU Athletics Department declined TSE’s request for comment Tuesday evening.
TSE will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Ronnie Martin is the sports editor for The South End. He can be reaches at sportstse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented