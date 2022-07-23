Student Senate held its first general body meeting of the year on Thursday to discuss ongoing campus initiatives, including greater LGBTQ inclusion and resources for women’s health on campus.
Director of Government Affairs and Senator at Large Abe Ahmad discussed his initiatives for his Project Group, which included campus police training, women's reproductive health and voting education seminars.
“Obviously…(women’s reproductive health) is at the forefront of political discourse, and so we’ll be pursuing initiatives to provide more reproductive healthcare products for women and bring this further into (awareness)…” Ahmad said.
Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi said her project group is planning to roll out its free single-use parking pass initiative for the upcoming fall semester.
WSU’s Student Service Center is working with the Community Affairs Project Group to increase opportunities within WSU’s study abroad program, Bedi said.
“We have a lot (of study abroad opportunities), but there’s a program (DIS Study Abroad in Scandinavia) that a lot of different Michigan universities have and in the surrounding states, and so we’re working to create a partnership with that program so that we can expand study abroad opportunities that Wayne State has,” she said.
In a July 22 email to The South End, Bedi said the group is exploring potential partnerships.
The Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Project Group, directed by Director of Public Relations and Senator at Large Tony DiMeglio, discussed LGBTQ inclusion that allows students to add their pronouns to their OneCard.
Senate unanimously approved changes in Senate’s bylaws regarding the amendment process, the role of the senate vice president and process of electing project group chairs.
Senator at Large Hayden Johnson said he proposed the change in the amendment process so the general body is made aware of the criteria for presenting changes to amendments.
“We made this change so that the general body knows what criteria the parliamentary committee is looking for when deciding to make changes or not,” Johnson said in a July 22 email to The South End. “This change created a template and guideline for revision requests.”
An announcement was made regarding Jenna Schwab’s resignation from her position as representative for the Mike Ilitch School of Business.
Other open positions available in Senate include representatives for WSU’s School of Information Sciences, College of Fine, Performing, and Communication Arts, Eugene Applebaum College of Pharmacy & Health Science, and College of Engineering.
Student Senate’s next meeting will be held on Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Room Hillberry AB.
Ashley Harris is the managing editor for The South End. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ashley Harris.
