Ciaran Martin is a senior majoring in Media Arts and Studies and minoring in Journalism. He has a strong passion for photography, filmmaking, and the visual arts and contributed to the Fall 2022 print edition of The South End. He is now serving on its staff for the first time.
Multimedia Editor
- Editor email
-
- Updated
- 0
Editor email
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- News Editor
- Multimedia Editor
- Managing Editor
- News Editor
- Breaking: Flooding in General Lectures prompts immediate closure
- New program will compensate students who take African American Studies courses
- Student Senate’s Mental Health Project Group revamps for upcoming semester, other initiatives make progress
- Investigation: Emails reveal WSU officials stifling student Palestine advocacy
Most Popular
Articles
- Breaking: Flooding in General Lectures prompts immediate closure
- Investigation: Emails reveal WSU officials stifling student Palestine advocacy
- New program will compensate students who take African American Studies courses
- Student Senate’s Mental Health Project Group revamps for upcoming semester, other initiatives make progress
- WSU expands Student Center reflection room
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.