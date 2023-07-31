Wayne State’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council was signed into university policy today, following its first convening in August 2021. This marks President M. Roy Wilson’s final presidential action before incoming president Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy begins her term tomorrow.
In an email sent to the campus community, Wilson said the Council was created under the recommendations of WSU’s Social Justice Action Committee, which first commissioned in June 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.
The Council is chaired by WSU’s Interim Chief Diversity Officer Donyale Padgett and contains members from each of the university’s schools, colleges and divisions.
“The DEI Council’s purpose is to foster anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion at Wayne State by assessing and reporting on the institution’s progress in these domains and by offering strategic advice to the associate provost and chief diversity officer,” Wilson said in the email.
The official establishment of the Council comes just weeks after similar DEI programs at other public universities across the country came under fire.
A law signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on June 14 bans DEI offices, trainings and programs at all public colleges and universities effective next year, according to The Texas Tribune. Texas A&M University Systems immediately began a full “ethics and compliance review” of its DEI programs to ensure compliance with the new law.
“Critics accuse DEI programs of pushing what they characterize as left-wing ideology onto students and faculty and say that these programs prioritize social justice over merit and achievement,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Texas became the second state to enact such laws, following Florida Governor and presidential nominee Ron DeSantis’ similar DEI ban in May, according to NPR.
"If you look at the way this has actually been implemented across the country, DEI is better viewed as standing for discrimination, exclusion and indoctrination," DeSantis said during a news conference at New College of Florida in Sarasota. "And that has no place in our public institutions."
Wilson said the official establishment of WSU’s DEI Council guarantees a more inclusive future for the next generations of Warriors.
“The work of the council is yet another demonstration of our commitment as a university to fostering an environment where everyone is welcomed, included and able to pursue their dreams,” Wilson said in the email.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Managing Editor Natalie Davies. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
