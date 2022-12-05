Wayne State’s women’s basketball team is off to a hot start this season with a record of 5-1.
The Warriors were able to pick up momentum after their loss to Ashland University on Nov. 11, in the first game of the season. They were able to notch their first win against Malone University (66-54) on Nov. 13 and have not looked back.
Warriors head coach Carrie Lohr said she hopes her team continues to chase more victories.
“I was really happy just for the team, and I hope that they enjoyed it enough that they want to continue to get more,” she said.
Senior forward and communications major Maxine Moore shared similar feelings about the game.
“It felt really good to get that first win. I felt like we were all dialed into the game plan, and we came together to make it happen. We’re onto the next one,” Moore said.
Lohr said the early exposure to different play styles would help her team’s chances of winning going forward.
“It was good for us to have the two opponents we had this past weekend. I think that will help us down the road,” she said.
With a record of 4-1, the Warriors have had a great start on their goals for the season as a team.
Alyssa Leister, sophomore guard and management major, said she expected the team to play together this season.
“Everybody knows we are young, so we are going to go through a couple of ups and downs. I just kind of expect us to really come together and start playing well,” she said.
Lohr said her team isn’t exactly a favorite to win the conference, but she is excited for the rest of the season.
“I think we are an underdog team. I think when the preseason rankings came out, people were not taking us that serious. So, that can turn into a really exciting season,” Lohr said.
WSU hosted the second annual Warrior Holiday Tournament on Nov. 22 and 23 inside the WSU Fieldhouse. The Warriors picked up their third and fourth wins against Carson-Newman University (81-61) and Walsh University (54-47).
This season will be the second in which Warrior basketball plays in WSU’s new $25 million Fieldhouse built in Oct. 2021
Moore said playing in the new facility is an added bonus.
“I always tell everybody who asks about the Fieldhouse that it is truly a luxury experience. It is a high-level competitive experience as well with the atmosphere and fans. It is very exciting to have a good home schedule coming up,” Moore said.
The Warriors head on a road trip this weekend after defeating D’Youville 78-40 on Monday. The team lost in overtime 72-68 to Saginaw Valley State University on Saturday in University Center, MI.
Drake Monroe is a contributing writer to The South End. He can be reached at dmonroe@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Drake Monroe.
