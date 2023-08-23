The campus community gathered for Wayne State’s customary Presidential Oath of Office ceremony on Tuesday, inaugurating Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy as the 13th president of WSU.
The ceremony was held in the Student Center Ballroom and was officiated by the Honorable Eric L. Clay of the United States Court of Public Appeals. Hundreds of members of the campus community were present physically and virtually via live stream as Espy swore to support the constitutions of the U.S. and Michigan, as well as faithfully discharge the duties of WSU president to the best of her ability.
In her presidential remarks, Espy said taking the solemn oath has an important purpose beyond the formality.
“Just now I swore the same oath that our elected board members swear and that the governor of our state has sworn. This formal tradition administered by Judge Clay in the presence of so many stakeholders and supporters helps to underscore many points. First, it reminds us of just how important this university is to so many,” Espy said.
Espy said the mission to collectively advance WSU’s prominence as a university and improve lives in Detroit and around the world began in 1868 and continues today.
“It's a mission of access to an outstanding education by faculty who are renowned in their Fields that sets Wayne State apart and changes people’s lives for the better. It’s a mission that says to our faculty, if you want your teaching and scholarship to matter, to make a difference, this is your university,” Espy said. “It declares to our students if you have the desire, you have the talent, no matter what your background, you belong here and we will help you succeed.”
Espy said the ceremony is a strong reminder of the tradition and legacy of those who came before her.
“While we are the caretakers of Wayne State’s future, this university has made such a difference throughout history, making many headlines, the scientific breakthroughs that have improved and saved lives, economic programs that have helped our community to rise up and thrive, events that forced attention on social issues that we needed to address or brought leaders from the highest echelons of our nation to our campus and change the world along the way,” Espy said.
Espy said she is invigorated by the challenge of leading WSU to its next level of success.
“I’m confident that together we can continue to make bold and meaningful strides towards our vision of making our corner of the world an even better place. In fact, I couldn’t be more energized or excited,” Espy said. “So with this shared commitment and the talent of so many across our campus, across our communities and across our state, I’m confident that our time, or as our strategic plan says, our moment in time will be a great one and make a brighter future for all.”
Student representative from the Presidential Search Committee Fatima Fahya said the committee was ecstatic to advance Espy as a strong candidate for the position after the committee’s months-long search process.
“Dr. Espy stood out as brightly as ever, representing warrior values, principals and passions. There is much more history to be made, countless barriers to breakthrough and advancements yet to achieve,” Yahya said. “Under Dr. Espy’s leadership we are confident she will lead our warrior community into a future of success and prosperity.”
Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Mark Kornbluh said Espy is exactly what WSU needs right now to build on the momentum achieved under former president M. Roy Wilson.
“When we talk about diversity, equity and inclusion at Wayne State, we mean it. So does President Espy and she’s demonstrated this throughout her career especially as provost at UTSA,” Kornbluh said. “DEI isn’t a slogan here, it’s part of our mission. It’s what we do everyday, and President Espy has embraced this with enthusiasm and understanding that comes with both heart and experience.”
Kornbluh said her experience with communities undergoing economic development perfectly align with WSU’s ongoing mission of engagement with Detroit.
Following the oath of office, Espy officially begins her role as university president.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's news editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by multimedia editor Ciaran Martin. Contact Ciaran at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
