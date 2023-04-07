Editor's Note: This article is updated to reflect a correction.
A previous version of this article incorrectly stated Wayne State's Resident Advisors United was the first resident advisor union to organize in the county. RAU was the first resident advisor union to organize in Michigan. This article has been updated accordingly.
The South End regrets these errors.
President M. Roy Wilson accepted Wayne State’s newly formed “Residents Advisors United” unionization request this week, upon confirmation from a neutral third party.
In a Thursday press release, RAU said Wilson accepted their request on Monday, making them the first resident advisors in the state to collectively unionize.
“Once recognized, RAU will be one of the first unions in the nation representing primarily undergraduate resident advisors, setting precedent for RAs across the nation,” according to the release.
Members submitted a formal request to unionize on March 9 after reporting being required to evict peers using personal phones and delivering meals to quarantine rooms amidst other duties not initially outlined in their contract.
According to a statement sent to The South End by the RAU Organizing Committee on March 16, many areas of the workplace were identified as being damaging to the work environment.
“Our employers have not been able to offer answers or offer any route to creating these types of changes that we so badly need for our own health and safety at work,” according to the statement.
One of the main concerns amongst RAs is unclear contract wording, according to the statement.
“Our contract is incredibly vague which allows our employers to put many tasks on our plate without our say,” according to the statement. “We've been asked to deliver meals to students with COVID, inform residents that they are being evicted using personal phones, (and) deliver mail to our supervisors.”
Moving forward, RAU said they look forward to the opportunity to begin exercising their new rights.
“At a moment when the State of Michigan is rolling back restrictions on the rights of workers, we look forward to passionately exercising our right to collectively bargain at one of the state’s largest public universities,” according to the release.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Wayne State Resident Advisors United.
