The Wayne State Board of Governors Personnel Committee discussed how it can best serve faculty at its virtual meeting Friday.
Audio was not available for the first five minutes of the YouTube livestream, so The South End is unable to report on what was covered during that time.
Carolyn Hafner, associate vice president and chief human resources officer, presented a strategic overview of the Human Resources department, so the committee can determine how to craft, form, support and report on Human Resources from an administrative level.
“In order for us to really be competitive and really set ourselves apart from the other 14 (public) institutions here within the state of Michigan… we’ve got to be an employer of choice,” Hafner said.
Hafner said being an employer of choice includes strong leadership, competitive pay and proper training.
“(People are looking for a workplace where) there’s a strong institutional value for fairness, empowerment, reward and recognition and there’s great work-life balance,” she said.
Governor Terri Lynn Land said communication is vital to fostering a positive work environment and suggested more intentional face-to-face interactions.
“Sometimes we don’t hear folks until we actually talk to them and the other challenge I’ve noticed is that people won’t tell you an issue unless they see you,” she said.
Governor Michael Busuito said the search processes for deans and chairs feels like a black box, and asked if that process can fall under the purview of the committee.
President M. Roy Wilson said the confusion with the search processes is due to each of WSU’s colleges having unique needs.
“We can give you a presentation in terms of what the process is and if you have any objections we can certainly… I think we can consider that,” he said.
Wilson said he is comfortable making a review of the search processes a charge of the committee.
Mark Gaffney, BOG and Personnel Committee chair, said he recommended having the committee conduct an employee survey and asked that the committee be presented with reports from various WSU unions, including their grievances and contract information.
“This goes to the communication piece,” he said. “This goes to ‘Do they feel like the process works well enough for them to bring not only concerns?’…but also ideas and suggestions and just participation in their work life.”
The committee did not specify who would be required to present these reports.
Hafner said Human Resources is currently in the process of revamping its website, which will include a link to leave suggestions for improvement ideas of the deans hiring process.
“We also implemented last year our first employee recognition week…it was very successful so we’ve decided to make that an annual program,” she said.
Hafner said the recognition week will be held in October and end with an award ceremony.
Land said that the problem of retaining deans at the university level is not only an issue at WSU, as universities across the country have difficulty retaining deans after five years.
“These are tough jobs and oftentimes people burn out or make major mistakes that cause them to be pushed out,” Wilson said.
Land said the committee is in a position to use its power to help deans better adjust and retain their positions.
“Maybe we need to change the job structure or give them help,” she said. “We could lead the way and change things.”
Wilson said being a dean has become more complex over the last two decades.
“Now being a dean, you’ve got to be a business manager, you’ve got to be involved in philanthropy, to a certain extent politics,” he said. “It’s just a different job than it used to be.”
Busuito said deans and chairs are usually academics, even though the job “does not have anything to do with academia.”
“I’m wondering if we should reach deeper in the business community and get successful business people to run the businesses of these schools and let our academicians be academicians,” he said. “We could be the leaders in trying to change this whole philosophy in academia.”
Wilson said the University of Miami recently made a similar decision by hiring a CEO, an unorthodox decision that angered their faculty.
“Faculty does not want to see the corporatization of a university,” Wilson said. “To a certain extent, certainly deans, but also I think presidents are more effective when they’ve had some academic experience and can lead from an academic perspective also.”
Gaffney said he wants the committee to become the focal point for BOG efforts on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
Marquita Chamblee, associate provost for Diversity and Inclusion and chief diversity officer, said she is eager to work with the committee to assist with DEI efforts, including presenting the committee with an annual report.
A written DEI report would include initiatives and successes of hiring diverse staff as well as activities of employee engagement groups, she said.
Chamblee said the DEI Council, formed through WSU’s Social Justice Action Committee, is developing a system to receive complaints of incidents of bias.
“Right now people who have been harmed by bias incidents in their workplace, in the classroom, etc, have no way to report that and not a consistent way to report that,” she said. “We’re working on a process that uses our existing structures with the Dean of Students Office to help provide a place for people to report bias and receive a response.”
The next Board of Governors Personnel Committee meeting will be held on June 24 and will include a DEI report.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.