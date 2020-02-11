Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will become lighter late. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.