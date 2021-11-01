Failure to comply with Wayne State’s COVID-19 safety requirements can result in permanent demerits on students’ academic records.
This includes failure to wear masks and complete daily screeners before entering campus.
Israa Darwich, a junior public relations major, said she was unaware failing to complete the Campus Daily Screener could result in disciplinary action.
“I don’t think that the consequences are clear to most students, especially because I hadn’t even ever heard that…(failing to fill out the screener) could, you know, lead to permanent demerit,” Darwich said. “Other than it being required to enter like the library and the Student Center, I didn’t realize that it has such a weight.”
There are consequences when a student is charged with and found guilty of violating WSU’s Student Code of Conduct.
Nikolina Camaj, Dean of Students Office associate director and student conduct officer, said her role is to determine what sanctions could result for the student.
“Students also have the right to decline my determination, and then they would go on to (Dean of Students David Strauss) where they can seek a conference with him or a hearing committee, so it doesn't just end with me,” Camaj said. “But we have not had that where a student has just completely not complied… after discussing it with us.”
Consequences depend on the severity of the violation and include disciplinary reprimand, disciplinary probation, and loss of privileges. If a student is found guilty of breaking COVID-19 safety requirements, the complete list of possible sanctions is found in Section 5.0 of the Student Code of Conduct.
Student Senate President Sailor Mayes said she encourages WSU students to comply with the indoor mask mandate.
“I’m speaking to the students right now, ‘Please mask up. We only have this last not even two years yet that we’ve been in this and we need to work together to end this and we’re not going to be able to end it if you aren’t following the rules, if we aren’t social distancing, if we aren’t doing any of those things.’”
Strauss said individuals can file a COVID-19 Noncompliance Report if they see someone breaking WSU COVID-19 guidelines on campus.
“If a student is alleged to have violated the Student Code of Conduct, they can be subject to Student Code of Conduct charges,” he said.
DOSO will reach out to the individual who filed the COVID-19 Noncompliance Report to see whether they want to pursue Student Code of Conduct charges, Strauss said.
“The vast majority of the time, they just want the student to be communicated to and reminded about the importance of COVID compliance, and that...has been very successful,” he said.
Strauss said this process has been effective and resulted in a low number of cases.
“Since this was put in the Code of Conduct, back in March of 2020, we’ve had less than 10 cases of Student Code of Conduct charges,” he said.
Darwich said she doesn’t think many students are even aware they can submit COVID Noncompliance reports.
“I feel like students...don’t know that they can, like, file (reports) to tell people like, ‘please care about COVID’ or anything like that,” Darwich said. “Because, like, I read all the emails and stuff… and that’s something that I must have just, like, missed or, like, it wasn’t really made that clear to, like, students.”
Darwich said she wouldn’t report COVID-19 noncompliance in most situations.
“I don’t see myself ever really going out of my way to like file a report. I think I would probably just say if I were uncomfortable, I’d be like, ‘Hey, like we're sitting really close together can you put a mask on?’” Darwich said. “But I feel like unless it became too political… that’s the only time I would probably ever file a complaint.”
According to the Student Conduct Overview written by Strauss, 30 students were reported for COVID-19 non-compliance during the 2020-21 academic year, and four were found guilty.
WSU’s indoor mask mandate, which is currently a part of the Student Code of Conduct, was extended on Oct. 12.
Darwich said she thinks the Campus Health Committee made the right decision in extending the mask mandate. However, she’s not confident compliance will continue.
“I definitely think that people are going to start caring less… I know once I got vaccinated I felt like a lot safer like being around people you know, even if I'm not wearing a mask when I'm like with my friends or something,” Darwich said. “But I do see like that there are people on campus that are like ‘I don't care, I'm vaccinated,’ and... I see that getting worse if the mask mandate, you know, stays the same.”
Darwich said she’s seen pretty consistent compliance within the Department of Communication but less so in campus public spaces.
“I do like look around the library whenever I study there, and I see people who don't really keep their masks up. And like (they) really don't care to unless there's somebody walking around telling them to,” Darwich. “So that's basically, I think, the biggest issue is like people… once they're like sitting, they don't really like care as much.”
It is crucial for students to be mindful of WSU COVID-19 requirements so campus can continue to function safely in-person, Strauss said.
“I love seeing students, I love being on campus. I love seeing students have fun making friends, attending events, hanging out in the student center, going to class and I don’t want that to stop,” Strauss said. “Because that's what Wayne State University is about, it’s about community. The more that we can help each other stay safe from COVID, the better.”
Kate Vaughn is the breaking news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
