Wayne State 2021-22 Student Senate’s Community Affairs Project Group launched the pilot stage of its Contraceptive Vending Machine initiative in Oct. 2022 with plans to expand the project.
The initiative plans to bring contraceptives to vending machines in high traffic areas on campus.
Student Senate Treasurer Kaitlyn Kipp said she expects the contraceptive products will help students feel more at ease seeking resources for their sexual health.
“…there tends to be some uncomfortableness when trying to purchase these items, so this initiative was created to also reduce (that),” Kipp said.
Student Senate Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi said the project is ongoing in Chatsworth Suites.
“This is a predominantly freshman dorm, so we thought it would be beneficial here,” Bedi said. “We hope to expand into other dorms in the future and accompany the initiative with health-based programming by partnering with the Campus Health Center.”
Bedi said Senate took notice of emergency contraceptive vending machines gaining traction across the country and wanted to make those products more accessible on WSU’s campus.
“The Community Affairs Project Group saw a few other universities across the nation implement contraceptive vending machines,” Bedi said. “We wanted to have contraceptives in the vending machine(s) to enhance accessibility while also promoting safe health practices.”
Bedi said she partnered with the Public Health Project Group and the two groups have plans to promote the initiative across campus.
“Right now, we are just in the pilot stages. We want to do some advertisement and events letting students know that this exists and also promoting healthy sexual behaviors,” Kipp said. “We hope that the pilot can expand over the years and have machines in more places.”
The vending machine currently has two packs of condoms available to purchase for $4.
“We hope to expand to other forms of contraception like Dental Dams and Plan-B in the future,” Kipp said. “We hope students will use these resources and have greater accessibility to contraception.”
Freshman education major Andrew Redli said he believes accessible contraception is an essential resource for WSU’s campus.
“They’ll be beneficial because there’s no need for a basic health item to cost lots of money, and there’s no reason it shouldn’t be available to college students,” he said.
Redli saidhe wishes WSU implemented this initiative sooner.
“I’m glad they’re finally doing it,” he said. “It took them too long.”
Bedi said that the Community Affairs Project Group was inspired by seeing other universities, including Yale, implement similar resources on their campuses.
With an expansion of this project, seeking sexual health resources will become a regular part of a students’ university life, Kipp said.
“I hope that this will encourage students to have healthier lifestyles as it relates to sex and sexual behavior,” she said, “we also hope to start to include more forms of contraception to help all types of students. I hope students will want to utilize this and the engagement with it is high.”
Katherine Stozicki is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg8319@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
