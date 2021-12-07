The Mort Harris Recreation and Fitness Center reopened Monday following a temporary closure due to a statewide COVID-19 surge.
The Mort Harris Rec Center announced the reopening via Twitter on Sunday. This includes several COVID-19 guidelines, said Associate Director of Communications Ted Montgomery in an email to The South End on Monday.
“The basketball and volleyball courts remain closed, capacity is limited to 350 persons, showers will be permitted, no team or group activities will be allowed and masks will be ‘stringently enforced,’” Montgomery said.
President M. Roy Wilson announced the closure of the Mort Harris Rec Center and other campus restrictions in a Nov. 30 email to the campus community.
At a Board of Governors meeting Friday, Wilson said Wayne State was looking to reopen the Mort Harris Rec Center due to a rise in student demand.
“Our hope is that if it (campus COVID-19 data) follows the same pattern as the city wide data…we’ll probably make some modifications on Monday to allow access to the fitness center so that our students can work away their stress during the upcoming finals,” Wilson said at the meeting.
There were 107 cases, including 65 confirmed and 42 presumptive, on campus for the week ending on Dec. 4, according to the Campus COVID-19 Dashboard. The testing positivity rate on campus was 11.17% during this period. These mark the highest case and testing positivity rates this semester.
Sophomore biology major Anakah Blocton said she doesn't understand the decision to make the reopening announcement via the Mort Harris Rec Center Twitter account because it has only 1,007 followers.
“It should’ve been an email (from WSU) like every other announcement,” she said.
WSU retweeted the reopening announcement with additional details on Monday.
Senior biological sciences major Christopher Teske said that the reopening decision is confusing.
“To close the (Mort Harris) Rec Center for just a week, only to open it again without changing the capacity limit of 350 people seems counterintuitive with Wayne State meeting trigger metrics that demand action, in addition to Detroit’s high positivity rate,” Teske said.
Associate Vice President of University Communications Matt Lockwood said in an email to The South End on Monday that students’ reliance on the Mort Harris Rec Center played a role in the decision to reopen.
“We know how important the Mort Harris (Rec Center) is to our campus community, and after reviewing the new COVID numbers on Sunday it was determined that with the appropriate safety measures in place we could safely reopen it,” Lockwood said.
Blocton said they think the decision was made too hastily, without considering the community's health.
“Honestly, it really makes me angry,” they said. “With Omicron and the complete lack of communication with the undergrads, I think it was in poor taste. I feel they are putting our health and safety at a huge risk.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
