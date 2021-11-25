Wayne State women's basketball collected another win in a 102-51 blowout against Central State University at the WSU Fieldhouse on Wednesday.
From the time tipoff took place to the final buzzer, WSU was the team in control. Senior forward Sam Cherney scored the first points for the Warriors off a layup with 9:41 left in the quarter. The Warriors did not relinquish the lead for the remainder of the game.
Cherney, who earned preseason All-GLIAC South team honors, showcased her skills in a dominant performance. She notched 12 points, 14 rebounds, 2 steals and had 0 turnovers. This game marked her second double-double this season.
Head coach Carrie Lohr said Cherney was a significant factor in getting WSU off to a hot start.
“I think Sam came out and did a great job for us early. She really got us going. Her minutes were limited, but she was very efficient with the time she had,” Lohr said. “My expectation is that she will continue to do that for us this season.”
WSU exited the first quarter with an already commanding 27-14 lead. But in the second quarter, the Warriors thoroughly trounced any offense and defense presented by the Marauders. To open the quarter, WSU went on a 22-3 run led by Cherney and junior guard Becca Fugate.
Lohr said guidance from senior leadership gave the Warriors an advantage.
“We're going into a Thanksgiving break and the kids are excited to go home, it adds to the fun and the element of the game,” Lohr said. “I really think our veterans did a great job of leading and CSU is playing four to five freshmen at a time. So I think experience really made the difference today.”
Senior forward Grace George also checked in as the second quarter began. This was her first game since Jan. 16, after she sustained an ACL injury in practice. With 8:08 left in the quarter, George scored her first points of the season off a layup.
Lohr said seeing George back was a special moment for the Warriors.
“If you've ever had a major surgery or injury like this, you know that it's not only physically challenging, but mentally and emotionally challenging too,” Lohr said. “I'm really happy for her and the small steps she took today. She's not 100%, but she'll get there because she's a competitor.”
George later finished the game with 7 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.
The third quarter was tighter than the previous quarters, as the Warriors only outscored the CSU Marauders 22-21. Regardless, the Warriors entered the fourth quarter with an 81-42 lead.
The fourth quarter was much of the same, except with standout performances from the bench. The Warriors scored a season-high 52 points off the bench.
Freshman guard Alyssa Leister made an immediate impact as she scored the first points of the fourth quarter on a fastbreak. She finished the game with a team-high of 15 points.
Lohr said Leister had been making strides recently and WSU looks forward to seeing more of her.
“She really had a great three weeks of practice. She's a freshman whose improvements we've been noticing since September,” Lohr said. “She's starting to get used to the pace and physicality of the game. She's someone we’re really excited about.”
The Warriors ended up winning the game after a final quarter where they routed the Marauders by a score of 21-9.
With their 4-0 record, the Warriors remain one of only four undefeated teams in the GLIAC. The last time the Warriors were off to a 4-0 start was the 2014-15 season, which was also their most recent appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
The Warriors will look to continue their winning ways as they travel to the Kates Gymnasium on Sunday to face Ashland University, their most formidable opponent yet.
Irving Mejia-Hilario is the managing editor for The South End. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
