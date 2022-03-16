Members of the Wayne State campus community gathered again for a peace vigil in support of Ukraine on Gullen Mall Thursday evening.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and fighting has been ongoing across Ukraine since. As of Monday, 636 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the war, including 46 children, according to the United Nations. Ukrainian officials report the death toll in the thousands.
WSU officials previously organized a peace vigil in support of Ukraine on Gullen Mall on March 3.
Political Science Associate Professor Alisa Moldavanova said she organized the vigil to create a safe space to discuss the war.
“The reason for a second vigil is because the situation isn’t resolved,” Moldavanova said. “We feel that there isn’t enough information out there. It also shows that Wayne State doesn’t mind providing an opportunity for people to express themselves, but there’s other things that the university could do to show their support with Ukraine.”
The vigil began with the playing of Ukraine’s national anthem. Many attendees held Ukrainian flags and posters with pro-Ukrainian messages. The event also featured several speakers, including WSU students and professors.
Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences Associate Professor Arash Javanbakht specializes in trauma and works with refugees.
“My wife is Ukrainian and has been exposed to the stories there,” Javanbakht said. “All humans are like the body, then when a different part of the body is aching, then it cannot sleep and infection can spread and that’s what this war is like.”
Natalie Melnyczuk, a graduate student and first-generation American of Ukrainian descent, said the current war is creating another generation of refugees and trauma for their descendants.
“War doesn't just affect those living through it,” Melnyczuk said. “It affects the generations after it too. It becomes a long line of pain passed down. It never truly goes away.”
Javanbakht said experts should inform others in their communities.
“Those in the realm of education who are exposed to the truth, we can share the truth with our own families, friends and neighbors,” Javanbakht said. “We can be the little light that spreads to others and beyond, knowing what we use and know.”
Melnyczuk said her family left Ukraine because of previous wars.
“My father’s family had to flee Ukraine in 1939 because of the war (World War II),” Melnyczuk said. “So unfortunately, we see here a similar cycle, but with a different reason.”
Moldavanova said Ukraine’s flag colors should be represented on campus, similarly to Burton Memorial Tower at the University of Michigan.
“I have yet to see this happen,” Moldavanva said. “This display of solidarity expresses a firm stand with Ukraine, but I’ve yet to see that here with WSU. I think that doing that would be an important step to take. However, one may argue that this is symbolic, but the symbols are as important as actions.”
Moldavanova also said at the March 3 vigil that WSU officials should have displayed the Ukrainian flag colors on Old Main.
“When the sun goes down, will you see the color of (the) Ukrainian flag on that building (Old Main)? So far the answer is no,” she said at the March 3 vigil. “That means that Wayne State University has made an official decision to take a neutral position. That means it’s a failure of leadership because that’s the least that this university can do is to condemn the invader (Russia).”
Melnyczuk said it’s important to raise awareness of human suffering in Ukraine.
“Today we hold this ongoing vigil to keep this war on the mind of people and to remind humanity that we shouldn’t sit by and take anywhere for granted and to keep peace at the forefront before war and during war because it’s not too late,” she said.
Moldavanova said more campus peace vigils for Ukraine will be scheduled after classes resume Monday. WSU is currently on spring break throughout the week.
Autumn Bryant is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at autumnbryant@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Autumn Bryant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.