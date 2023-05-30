Wayne State’s Campus Health Committee issued an email to WSU students detailing its new COVID-19 policies on Tuesday.
The email celebrated the continued decline of COVID-19 cases and instituted a new set of regulations.
“COVID-19 vaccines are no longer required for students, faculty or staff, except for students living in campus housing and those studying, working or teaching in clinical settings,” Chair of the CHC and Chief Health & Wellness Officer Laurie Lauzon Clabo wrote in the email.
The CHC lifted the COVID-19 vaccine requirement while encouraging students to stay up-to-date with current CDC guidelines.
“While vaccines are no longer required for most individuals, we strongly encourage all members of the campus community to follow the current CDC vaccine recommendations, which can be found here,” read the email. “Vaccines, COVID testing and COVID care will continue to be available at the Campus Health Center.”
The email stated students living in campus housing as well as those enrolled in clinical programs would still be required to show proof of vaccination, subject to housing and clinical program policies.
The CHC also lifted use of the Campus Daily Screener, as well as mandatory testing for individuals with vaccine waivers.
The CHC previously loosened usage of the Campus Daily Screener along with mask mandates in a November 22, 2022 email to the campus community.
Prior to the November 2022 update, the last major changes to campus COVID policies occurred at the start of the fall 2022 semester, as reported on by The South End.
The CHC signed off by thanking the campus community for their dedication to keeping WSU safe.
“We can take this next step because of your commitment to the health and safety of your fellow Warriors over the last three years,” stated the email. “Thank you for showing the world what it means to be Warrior Strong.”
Madeline Beck is The South End's Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Quinn Banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.