Members of the Wayne State community gathered virtually on Tuesday to air complaints regarding various buildings and working conditions on campus.
Organized by the WSU Coalition of Unions, those in attendance included representatives from their respective unions as well as the WSU Police Officers Association and student organization Young Democratic Socialists of America.
Community members selected prior to the meeting were each allocated three minutes to speak and more than 70 individuals were in attendance via Zoom.
Master’s social work student Hannah Mathers said the lack of an operating elevator in Parking Structure 2 has been frustrating considering the expensive price of a parking pass.
“We are expected to pay our tuition bill on time or we get a fee, yet an elevator being out for two months in my parking structure doesn't warrant a discount in my permit,” Mathers said. “I wonder about my fellow students, staff and faculty who aren't able to use those stairs.”
Mathers said she feels like WSU is asking more from them than they are able to give.
“It feels like we are being held to a standard to give our best in academics, student involvement, research and more. However, the same institution isn't meeting our standards as a community regarding accessibility. It's frustrating, exhausting, and it's distracting from what we are here to do,” they said.
Department of Pathology professor Dr. Hyeong-Reh Kim said she’s worked in Scott Hall for 30 years and has “watched it deteriorate over the decades.”
“(There are) serious water leaks that damage ceilings, walls and floors,” she said. “(A few years ago, water leaked on computers and) the faculty lost the data from years of work.”
Heat fluctuations in the building have resulted in the malfunctions of refrigerators and freezers, Kim said.
“These losses are not just the tens of thousands of dollars of equipment, but also the loss of precious radiation stored within,” Kim said. “I cannot even estimate the monetary value of the box deviation and our research product.”
Kim said Scott Hall serves as the WSU School of Medicine’s central location and is integral in maintaining the school’s operations.
“No doubt that we need a new medical school building. Meanwhile, we must address several immediate needs in order to continue using Scott Hall,” she said. “We need better communication between maintenance and academic staff, regular cleaning, timely repair, temperature control, stable electricity and preventing water leaks.”
Community members said they didn’t place blame solely on the custodial department, as it’s a systemic issue at WSU.
“I've seen many instances of cockroaches in different facilities, and it's unsafe,” Medical student Mohamed Al-Hassan said. “And to put these sort of responsibilities on the backs of just a few custodial workers, who oftentimes have to juggle several buildings in one shift and have their own way to get between buildings on the med(ical) campus and main campus for example, it's not cool.”
Faculty member Jyotsna Diwadkar who taught in Manoogian, Old Main and the Education Building last semester said the white boards in the classrooms were dirty and she was forced to find materials and scrub them herself.
Admissions Officer Shobana Mohanan said she was frustrated when it took months to get the rats out of the Welcome Center.
“This was alarming for those of us working in this building as it is one of the first few buildings that prospective students are exposed to and current students are directed to visit,” Mohanan said.
President of AFSCME Local 1497 Ulanda Fields has been working for WSU for 19 years almost entirely in the custodial department for everywhere on campus except Welcome Center, Fitness Center, UGL, and dorms.
Fields said there were over 300 employees in the custodial department when she first started at WSU — she said there are currently less than 200 servicing a greater number of buildings in a post-pandemic time where they are now expected to be more than just cleaners but also sanitizers.
Fields said that the limited staff they do have works with limited equipment.
“We have a lack of equipment in our department, which of course prevents us from performing our daily tests, and if we do have working equipment it is usually in poor condition,” she said.
She said many in her department work in 12 hour shifts to “try to cover the empty areas and the areas that are not being serviced because of the lack of employees,” and her department is facing burnout.
On top of that, she said “inadequate wages” and the hiring process taking anywhere from three weeks to three months has “lost many candidates that would contribute to Wayne State.”
President of the Coalition of Unions and engineer Maureen Kemp said the university is not in compliance with Detroit City Code because they are 15 engineers short of the minimum requirement and all preventative maintenance positions are vacant.
“The apparent plan for facilities appears to be run to fail,” Kemp said. “Run people to fail. Run equipment to fail. Run the department to fail. We continue to experience failures that could have been prevented if the department was properly staffed. This translates to more inconveniences and possible health and safety hazards for employees, campus visitors and students who occupy these buildings.”
CEO of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council Patrick Devlin said all the issues are fixable, but it's hard to maintain a staff while the union is undergoing contract negotiations.
YDSA Secretary Max Bonevich said the Save Our Campus Campaign launched in September 2022 encourages WSU to “allocate the $200 million in reserve that it has to repair elevators, old and faulty equipment, climate control in classrooms and the lamps that are supposed to light up campus at night.”
Governor Mark Gaffney said he looks forward to continuing the conversation and trying to fix the various issues raised.
“I really appreciated the person's comment that said ‘this is not the last conversation,’” he said. “It should not be. We as a Board (of Governors) made one of the five strategic plan goals fixing up the campus…we want to work with you in the future to address as much of these concerns as we can.”
Natalie Davies is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg9482@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Natalie Davies.