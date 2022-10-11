An unknown individual was arrested yesterday after four female Wayne State students reported being fondled in separate buildings on campus over the course of about 90 minutes.
The announcement was sent to the campus community via email from Campus Watch, an automated email service through the Wayne State Police Department’s Crime Prevention Section.
According to the email, the first incident was reported to WSUPD at approximately 11:20 a.m. by a 21-year-old female. The student was at the College of Education Building, when a man proceeded to hug her and touch her back and chest area.
“The complainant also felt the suspect’s lips on her cheek. The suspect then exited the building from the west doors,” according to the email.
At around 12:02 a.m. WSUPD received a call from a 22-year-old female student in the STEM Innovation Learning Center who reported a man of similar description hugging her without consent.
The third report to WSUPD took place at around 12:50 p.m., when two 19-year-old females were approached and hugged by the same man. One of the women reported the suspect touched her outer thigh.
“The suspect then exited the Undergraduate Library from the main entrance. The suspect was last seen getting on the northbound bus located at Woodward and E. Warren and leaving the area,” according to the email.
The suspect is currently in custody, according to the email.
WSUPD could not be immediately reached for comment.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Alivia Vandale. She can be reached at gw8302@wayne.edu.
