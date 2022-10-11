Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Low 48F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.