After last night's severe weather alert, Wayne State is reporting minor flooding in less than a dozen campus buildings.
Wayne Country along with surrounding areas was under severe weather advisories yesterday, with four tornadoes touching down across the state, according to The Detroit News. At least five people have died as a result of the storm.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency in Wayne and Monroe counties to help with response and recovery efforts, The Detroit News reported. As of Friday evening about 200,000 DTE customers remain without power.
In a Friday email to the campus community, President Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy said most of WSU’s building damage was isolated to basements and will not impact the start of the semester on Monday.
Facilities Planning and Management, as well as outside vendors, spent the day assessing and remediating damages in order to finish clean up by the end of today, Espy said in the email.
“Although we are excited for the start of the new semester, your safety remains our top priority,” the email said. “There is some standing water and tree debris in places, so please exercise caution as you move around campus.”
Weather forecasts for the upcoming weekend show no incoming storms, according to The National Weather Service, which means all of WSU’s opening weekend events are happening as scheduled.
