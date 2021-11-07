Grand Valley State University — ranked seventh in the NCAA Division II national poll — took home The Wooden Shoes trophy in a 62-13 blowout against Wayne State at the Tom Adams Field on Saturday.
Following a statement win against Northwood University on Oct. 30, where the Warriors ran for 387 yards, WSU was looking to capitalize on its newfound momentum in the final home game of the season. However, WSU was forced to play with a much different rushing offense.
Redshirt freshman running back Myren Harris, who set a rushing record last week, was ruled out for this game with a knee injury. In his place, redshirt sophomore running back Kendall Williams rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown.
In the postgame press conference, head coach Paul Winters said Williams played differently than expected, but still did well.
“He did a good job,” Winters said. “There were some plays where I thought he was going to burst out of there, but he ran through the tackles. He’s not a big guy and you don’t expect him to do that.”
Though GVSU held a tight 10-7 lead over WSU at the end of the first quarter, the second quarter slipped from the Warriors as they allowed 27 unanswered points. Heading into halftime, the Lakers held a 34-14 lead.
One clear separating factor between both teams in the first half were their rushing performances. The Lakers rushed for 150 yards whereas the Warriors could only muster 63 yards.
WSU had a tough time stopping GVSU sophomore quarterback Cade Peterson. At the end of the game, Peterson was the Lakers’ leading rusher with 86 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Winters said a slew of injuries had kept WSU from playing at their fullest potential, and Peterson and company did a great job exploiting that weakness.
“You don’t want to make excuses, but I have four of my top five safeties that were on the sidelines with injuries out. So, it’s hard to play defense without your starting safeties,” Winters said. “We also had a starting corner who just had surgery this year. So basically, five defensive backs that either had surgery or were out because of whatever. It’s hard to win like that. We also lost our starting sam linebacker, so that hurt us. So, the defense wasn’t whole.”
In the third quarter, WSU dealt with yet another injury setback as redshirt junior quarterback Chase Churchill suffered an apparent leg injury. Churchill had difficulties getting to his own feet following the play.
At the time of publication, Winters said he was not aware of the severity of Churchill’s injury.
“They’re gonna do an MRI and we’ll find that out. But he showed me a picture of it, and it’s an obvious tackle on his knee after he threw the ball, which is a penalty,” Winters said. “I don’t know what anyone’s intent is when they go low on somebody, but it caused the injury.”
During the time that Churchill played, he was sacked three times for a total of 23 lost yards for WSU. Despite that, Winters said he thought his offensive line played to the best of their abilities.
“I thought we missed a couple blocks on a few runs, but we ran the ball pretty well,” Winter said. “What we didn’t do is catch the ball. We had some throws where we flat out dropped easy catches. That was probably as much of a problem as our blocking.”
The game continued to get further from WSU’s grasp as GVSU continued running up the score. At the end of the third quarter, GVSU had the game in hand as they led 48-13.
Regardless of the blowout, tensions continued to run high. Unsportsmanlike conduct penalties plagued WSU following some questionable calls from officials. Winters was visibly frustrated after a GVSU punt where the ball landed on a GVSU player’s helmet before WSU could down it.
Winters was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for stepping on the field after officials ruled that GVSU would receive possession of the ball. This occurred after officials ruled a muffed punt.
Winters said he felt the penalties were not warranted.
“We were pretty classy, normally but that was a very unsportsmanlike game,” Winters said. “I’m not blaming anybody, but from our standpoint, that’s unacceptable.”
The late-game penalties hardly affected the outcome, as GVSU tacked on another two touchdowns before the final whistle blew. Ultimately, WSU was outmatched on both sides of the ball and had no answers for anything GVSU threw at them.
Winters said with one game left in what has been a difficult season, he hopes for the Warriors to close their season strong.
“(The plan is) to prepare as well as we can, put together a good gameplan, see what healthy body we have left, and go out and give us a good chance to compete,” Winters said. “We’ve had pretty good games at Ferris (State) where we’ve competed pretty well. So, we’re gonna go, and compete our butts off.”
The Warriors will look to end the season on a high note as they travel to Top Taggart Field where they will attempt to upset the number one team in the Division II national poll, Ferris State, on Saturday.
Irving Mejia-Hilario is the managing editor for The South End. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
