Madeline Beck is a sophomore majoring in Print and Online Journalism and minoring in English. She has a passion for writing and researching, and this is her first semester with The South End. She is looking forward to working in the newsroom and gaining new journalistic experience.
Arts and Entertainment Editor
- Editor email
-
- Updated
Editor email
