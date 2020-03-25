As of March 25, there are now 12 confirmed cases of the coronavirus within the Wayne State community, according to WSU.
Confirmed cases:
- An employee of the College of Fine Performing and Communication Arts. The individual notified all recent contacts.
- An employee in Alex Manoogian Hall and the Physics Building, who was last on campus March 13.
- A student who lived in Yousif B. Ghafari Hall is considered clinically positive due to recent contact with a COVID-19 positive person. They are self quarantining.
- A student who lived in University Towers is considered clinically positive due to contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. They're also quarantining.
- A student living in an off-campus building had close contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, and they're considered clinically positive. They are now showing symptoms and self-quarantining.
- Two students who live together in an off-campus apartment. One tested positive and one is considered clinically positive due to being in close contact with the other student. They are both self quarantining.
- An employee who works at the Mazurek Medical Education Center tested positive. The employee hasn't been on campus in two weeks.
- A student living in Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments tested positive. The student has been moved to Leon H. Atchison Hall where a floor is reserved for students who test positive.
- An employee who works in the Academic/Administrative Building but hasn't been on campus or in contact with anyone on campus in a month.
- An employee in the David Adamany Undergraduate Library.
An employee at the Children's Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 but the employee has no formal affiliation with WSU.
In Michigan, there are 2, 294 cases of COVID-19 and 43 deaths. If you think you have symptoms, contact your health care provider prior to going to the office, or contact the Campus Health Center at 313-577-5041.
