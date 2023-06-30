Wayne State’s Board of Governors unanimously approved Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy as the university’s next president at a hybrid special board meeting on Friday.
Dr. Espy, the thirteenth and first female president in WSU’s 155 year history, will take over office from current President M. Roy Wilson on Aug. 1.
Dr. Espy said she is honored and humbled to serve the WSU community as its next president.
“I know that my service will begin on such a solid foundation of the university’s remarkable 155 year history,” Dr. Espy said. “Well 13 is not commonly known as a lucky number, if one digs just a little bit deeper the number 13 actually represents transformation and renewal–the completion of one cycle and the beginning of another. I can’t think of a more fitting number for today.”
BOG Chair Mark Gaffney said in today’s meeting the Presidential Search Advisory Committee started its search seven months ago and that the BOG is thrilled with their final choice.
“Espy has our full confidence to lead this university forward, build on our current successes and together with our students, faculty and workers provide the greatness that our community deserves,” Gaffney said.
Gaffney said the board interviewed a number of highly qualified individuals. He said Espy fulfills the qualifications of being WSU’s next president by proving herself a demonstrated leader in higher education in her positions as Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at University of Texas San Antonio, Senior Vice President for Research at University of Arizona, Vice President for Research and Innovation at University of Oregon and Dean of the Graduate School at University of Oregon.
“Espy has demonstrated leadership in many areas that are consistent with WSU’s mission, including advancing student success in social mobility, ensuring access to a wide range of diverse students, many of them first generation and traditionally underserved, promotion of research scholarship and engaged productively with the community,” Gaffney said.
Gaffney said Dr. Espy not only has those same values but has done that same work with her career, especially at her current institution
Vice Chair Shirley Stancato said Dr. Espy was the first person to be interviewed by the search committee and remained at the top of their list throughout the search process. Governor Michael Busuito said he agreed that as the interviews proceeded she became a stronger candidate.
“Her first impression never faded and instead her initial interview set a very high bar, and in each step of the process she continued to stand out as the candidate best qualified to lead our great university,” Stancato said.
All eight governors commented on their excitement for Dr. Espy to take on the new role.
“We have made a historic event by selecting you as our first woman president in 150 years, and we were hoping that in your leadership you will make WSU make history,” Governor Anil Kumar said.
Governor Bryan C. Barnhill II said the selection of a candidate dedicated to social mobility is especially meaningful with the recent Supreme Court strike down of affirmative action.
“A choice was made to ignore the legacy of racism, discrimination and the negative impacts it has had in something like university admissions,” Barnhill said. “To bring in a president that has demonstrated success in expanding serving institutions who shares our commitment to social mobility heartens me and makes me proud we are making history with the selection.”
Governor Danielle Atkinson mentioned the strike down of U.S. President Joe Biden’s student loan plan that happened just earlier today.
“Espy and our fellow governors are committed to making sure that students who graduate here are not burdened with debt but with a bright future,” Atkinson said. “I am expecting and hopeful this new administration will bring that too.”
Dr. Espy said she feels welcomed and that the search committee from many corners of the university made her feel like she belongs here.
“From my perspective, WSU has all the ingredients to achieve its vision,” she said, “a focused strategic plan, a great team that includes a distinguished and supportive board and strong university leadership a commit to the success of its rich mosaic of students, nationally recognized faculty with outstanding scholarship and impactful health services, an expanding research portfolio and a vibrant campus in the heart of a great city with an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit—what a positive momentum for the future.”
Natalie Davies is The South End's managing editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Screenshot provided by Wayne State's YouTube channel.
