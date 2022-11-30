Wayne State’s women’s tennis team concluded its season at the Western Michigan Tournament in Kalamazoo on Nov. 11.
They competed in three tournaments throughout the fall and showed promise despite a slightly above average 2021-22 season.
Suki Mandair, junior philosophy major and doubles player, said despite having a young program, they’ve had a solid fall season.
“Our fall season has gone great so far considering we have so many new players inexperienced with the incredibly unique atmosphere of collegiate tennis,” Mandair said. “At first, we worried about the responsibility of leading four freshmen but they’ve acclimated seamlessly and have become huge assets to our team.”
Sabrina Laynes, senior business management major and singles player, said the program has been working diligently to develop camaraderie.
“With many new faces, the team and our coaching staff worked hard on building team chemistry and teaching our freshman what it means to be a part of not only a family-oriented program, but how we represent Detroit and Wayne State,” Laynes said.
Assistant coach Yahsha Moore said the team has a great atmosphere which they hope to strengthen.
“The culture on the team is positive and a friendly atmosphere. The goal is to make sure everyone gets along, and that makes it easier to play for one another,” Moore said. “If the culture is positive, then it makes the team want to be better for the people surrounding them.”
Laynes said the team has been training hard during the fall, both on the court and in the weight room, and they have prioritized injury prevention.
“In the past we have dealt with chronic injuries that hindered our performance, but with a new and young team we are able to utilize strength training and its health benefits as it carries onto the tennis court,” she said. “Singles can be rigorous on the body and without the proper training and care, injuries can easily become recurring.”
Focusing on building teamwork has been crucial to training, specifically for the doubles pairings, Mandair said.
“Teamwork and cohesiveness are vital to our team’s success, especially in doubles. We’ve been working hard lately to build unanimity amongst our doubles pairings,” Mandair said. “Improving communication has been our main focus– a doubles team can’t be successful without good communication. We focus on playing for one another so having strong teamwork and a desire to win for one another is essential.”
Mandair said the training leading into the spring season will be similar to the fall, and they plan to get stronger and give their full effort.
“In preparation for our Winter/Spring season, we intend to practice hard, focusing on our individual and team weaknesses and giving 100% in practice every day,” she said. “With the help of our amazing strength coach (Emily Dodge) and our trainer (Jenna Hirsh), we’re working hard to get stronger and avoid any and all injuries.”
Laynes said the team will compete hard as they head into the spring season 2023.
“We approach each match weekend the same no matter who is across the court from us,” she said. “Our team is not the type to play with fear and hesitation, so I have zero doubt that this team will compete with heart and represent the program well.”
Moore said the team has been working hard and they plan to deliver come the spring.
“We want to go in humble, yet confident. We want to be able to deliver results based on all the hard work we’ve been putting in at practice. We want to remain focused moving forward and go into our main season hungry,” she said. “We have a great group of girls, and they are all excited to get out on the court and show everyone what they’ve been working so hard for.”
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by WSU Athletics.
