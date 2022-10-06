The Wayne State Board of Governors hosted their first meeting of the fall semester on Sept. 30, where they discussed updates on the Pathway to Faculty program, student voting and minority employment.
The meeting began with a moment of silence held to honor Eugene Driker, former chair of the Board of Governors, who passed away the night before.
President M. Roy Wilson broke the news during the meeting and said he did not know any further details at this time. Driker passed away at 85 years old.
“Driker was a dear friend of the university and was on the board for many years and continued to serve the university in so many different ways, like his work heading the Levin Center,” Wilson said.
Chief Business Officer David P. Massaron said the university contingency reserve has a $900,000 balance of which $400,00 will go towards the presidential search, $200,000 will go towards the search for a Karmanos Cancer Institute director, and $300,000 will go towards the search for a University Library System dean and College of Education dean.
“That would be the entire contingency reserve balance,” Massaron said. “In the event there are additional searches, we will work to identify additional funds and transfer funds in for future searches.”
Irvin D. Reid Honors College Dean John Corvino, said the college has begun a Pathway to Faculty program which will transition students into a tenure track at the university.
“The Pathway to Faculty Program’s goal is to hire 25 early career faculty members in the next five years,” Corvino said. “We’re focusing on faculty members who would make our curriculum on campus more inclusive and whose research focuses around the City of Detroit and issues of different diverse groups in the community.”
Corvino said there are two students enrolled in the program this year, Nadiyah Nacorda Loving (MFA) and Erfan Saidi Moqadam (PhD), selected from a national search.
Dean of Students David Strauss said that WSU was recently named one of the best colleges for student voting by Washington Monthly.
“Our voting initiatives are doing very well, and I’m so proud of our students and their engagement in voting,” Strauss said. “We received our 2020 results for voting from the National Survey of Leadership Voting and Engagement, the biggest nationwide study of student voting. We were above the other institutions participating in every category- we were higher.”
Strauss said that the Warrior Wardrobe has seen massive success this semester, and will be undergoing a name and branding change to Warrior Thrift.
“We are converting into what we call Warrior Thrift because it destigmatizes a clothing pantry, and because students don’t really know what a wardrobe is,” Strauss said. “Also because our students are very eco-friendly, environmentally friendly, they upcycle and don’t buy new. So people will be able to drop off clothes, pick things up or give back by volunteering.”
Associate Vice President of the Office of Equal Opportunity Amy Stirling Lammers said WSU ranked as the number one public university employer of minorities, and minorities in management positions in the state.
“Wayne State exceeds the regional availability for women, blacks and the asian population and small variation with other employee groups,” Lammers said. “Unfortunately our employment of Hispanic and Latino people is the greatest variance where we are 1.3% to 1.9% from the regional availability.”
Lammers said women currently make up 55.7% of employees at WSU and minorities make up 42.3%.
Associate Vice President and Chief Human Resource Officer Carolyn Hafner said new policies that went into place on Aug. 1 allow employees two remote days per week.
Hafner said only 7% of employees have special exceptions to work more than two remote days.
“We found that about 93% of our employees are in fact on campus three or more days a week. In many instances, we found that some employees were a little tired of being at home and many come in four to five days a week,” Hafner said.
Hafner said the HR department is currently in a rebuilding era as their new strategic plan will update outdated policies, procedures and systems.
The next BOG meeting will be held on Dec. 2 in the Student Center ballroom.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented