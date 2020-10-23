Wayne State hosted a virtual town hall on Oct. 21 focused on student success and challenges the WSU community may be facing as people navigate the virtual learning experience.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a rise in mental health awareness. President M. Roy Wilson announced during the town hall that Friday Oct. 30 will be Mental Health Day. WSU has organized programs to provide a break from classes and stress relief for students.
Wilson encourages students to take this day off and schedule a recreational activity, he said.
“I’d really want professors and faculty to also take this very seriously,” he said. “Obviously, your courses are up to them in terms of how it’s conducted, but there may be ways to not affect the curriculum and still lessen the load for that one day.”
WSU recognizes that students are still in the transition period of online education and that this may cause students to fall behind in classes, said Jennifer Hart, associate professor of history. It is important to have clear and honest communication between students and instructors.
“I think the biggest thing is to contact your professor,” Hart said. “Explain to them what's going on. Be honest, you know, tell them if you're having a hard time.”
Depending on the situation, instructors might be able to work with students to develop a plan to work on, improve or make up missing assignments, Hart said. Students should take advantage of the Academic Success Center and Study Skills Academy to receive academic help.
Students speaking during the town hall stressed the importance of organization when it comes to managing classes. Student Senate president Riya Chhabra said using a planner helped keep track of coursework.
“I think what helped me was to take all of my classes, and the deadlines and assignments and put it into a planner,” Chhabra said. “Then after that, everyday when I wake up, I kind of like to structure my day a little using a Google calendar on my phone.”
Creating a schedule has helped Kamali Clora, Student Senate director of student services, maintain a balance between his academic and personal life, he said.
“When I put things in my schedule, I put it in my Outlook app, which has my meetings,” Clora said. “Then I have a personal calendar that I use for my assignments and also for my self-care time. I even got into the mindset of thinking about how I can transition my workspace into my self-care space so that means not putting all of my assignments due at one time and that way I’m not stressed out.”
Socializing is a key component of the on-campus experience, but much of this has changed due to the pandemic, said Nikki Dunham, director of Housing and Residential Life. WSU’s containment of COVID-19 has allowed some of these social restrictions to be lifted. Students living in WSU housing have not been allowed to sign in guests, but this will soon change.
“In a couple of weeks, any residential student will be able to visit any other residential facility on campus,” Dunham said. “We’re limiting this to one guest per resident and you will be required to abide by all of our normal guest policies. You’ll be checked in as a guest. You’ll need to show your one card and active building sticker, and again, remember to wear your face covering and also your guest pass sticker.”
Wilson admires students’ continued drive to try to get the best education under the current circumstances, he said.
“Obviously we're having to do a lot of things differently,” Wilson said. “We want to hear from you in terms of your experiences, hear from you in terms of what could make things better for you. At the same time, we're cognizant of the fact that our first priority is your safety.”
Alanna Williams is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at alannawilliams@wayne.edu.
Commented