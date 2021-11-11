Wayne State Counseling and Psychological Services is operating in a virtual format this semester, while planning for a transition to hybrid operations.
CAPS shifted to fully virtual operations in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said CAPS university counselor Stephanie Kastely.
“For our services at CAPS, we had to change up our model of providing services, so we got certified and trained to provide telehealth and so we started providing telehealth when Wayne State went virtual due to the pandemic. We’re still providing telehealth right now,” she said.
Director Jeffrey Kuentzel said there are issues preventing CAPS from returning to fully in-person operations, so staff are making slow adjustments.
“It is challenging from a COVID safety standpoint,” he said. “We want to socially distance as much as possible, we want airflow and for a therapy session normally we’d be in a private, closed office with the door closed, and so we’re reluctant to do that.”
Therapy sessions are currently conducted virtually. Staff have found this has several advantages, including flexibility, accessibility and increased time-efficiency, Kastely said.
CAPS began the transition to virtual operations by training staff on how to provide telemental health services, Kastely said.
“We all attended additional training and I feel that we’ve been able to reach students via telehealth that maybe we weren’t going to be able to reach with just in person services,” Kastely said.
CAPS has adjusted to increased demand from students this semester, Kastely said.
“Usually fall and winter semesters are our busiest semesters...and with students returning to campus, we have seen an increase in students reaching out for services…,” Kastely said. “Our counselors here, myself included, have really stepped up. We have moved our schedules around to make sure we can accommodate even more initial consults during the week, so students can be seen quicker.”
CAPS has gotten positive feedback from students on its virtual operations during the pandemic, Kuentzel said.
“We had a satisfaction survey, and we had like 160 of those filled out since the pandemic and there’s not a single complaint from a student about not being able to meet with a counselor face-to-face or in-person,” Kuentzel said.
Of survey participants, 33% said they had no preference on being in-person or virtual, and another 33% said they prefer virtual.
Kuentzel said he developed a committee made up of psychiatrists, support staff, administrators and counselors to continuously reevaluate the future status of CAPS operations.
“We have a committee at CAPS –– the return to campus committee, we meet every week to figure this out, we’re being more cautious and we’re not in a hurry,” Kuentzel said.
Senior Shanmin Sultana said she hasn’t used CAPS services, but thinks its plans for a hybrid format would be beneficial for students.
“Offering students the choice of virtual or in person will make mental health services more accessible at Wayne State, which should be good,” she said.
CAPS is prepared to assist any students in need this semester, Kastely said.
“I work with clients who aren’t really coming in for an issue, they’ve taken care of their mental health, they’re coming because they’re being proactive,” Kastely said. “It’s a free service here for you as a Wayne State student, why not give us a try?”
Savanah Rayyan is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at srayyan04@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.