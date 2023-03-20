Wayne State is now offering full tuition guarantees to students with annual incomes of less than $70,000.
Provost Mark Kornbluh announced the Wayne State Guarantee at a press conference on Monday, joined by President M. Roy Wilson, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Mike Duggan, Superintendent of Crestwood School District Dr. Youssef Mosallam, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, State Rep. Samantha Steckloff, State Senator Mary Cavanaghand dozens of qualifying families.
Students eligible for the scholarship must come from families earning less than $70,000 per year and must have no more than $50,000 in assets, Kornbluh said in a Wednesday interview with The South End.
“I think this will continue our historic role as a University of opportunity,” he said. “It'll (do) two things…open the doors for more students to (have a) Wayne (State) education and also help many of our students focus more on their education and not have to work.”
Kornbluh said the new tuition guarantee furthers the university’s mission of being a socially mobile campus.
Crestwood High School senior and incoming Warrior Zianab Wehbe was in attendance at the press conference and was introduced alongside 60 of her peers also joining WSU this fall.
“When I got the email about the Wayne State Guarantee program, I was shocked,” Wehbe said. “Other than the shock factor, I got this overwhelming sense of relief and gratitude because this really is a blessing from God”
Wayne State students pay $14,142 in tuition and fees each year, according to reports from the Wayne State Guarantee.
According to The Detroit News, 46% of first-year students in 2022 paid no tuition as a result of the university's tuition assistance programs.
Kornbluh said Michigan’s legislature chose very generous criteria compared to other states.
More than 30 states have programs for free tuition, according to the Campaign for Free College Tuition, and Michigan is one of nine states enacted with few eligibility limits.
The scholarship guarantee is similar to the University of Michigan's Go Blue Guarantee, which provides free tuition to students from families with incomes less than $65,000 and assets below $50,000.
The scholarship only applies to prospective WSU students, beginning with those enrolling for fall 2023, Kornbluh said.
“We can't make it grow and be retroactive to existing students, but financial aid is going to have more flexibility because of the state scholarship to try to help students,” Kornbluh said. “We've shifted more financial aid to continuing students because we understand the financial challenges that come along.“
One of the BOG’s strategic plan goals is to raise $100 million in private philanthropy to support student financial aid, Kornbluh said.
In the future, Kornbluh said because graduation rates are higher among students who live on campus he hopes to expand the scholarship to help with room and board.
“They (students who live on campus) are more engaged,” he said. “We'd like those who want to live closer to school and live on campus to have that option.”
The award is renewable for up to four years with an option for a fifth year for students on track to graduate, Kornbluh said.
During the Monday press conference, Wilson said WSU’s Board of Governors is striving to make WSU the country’s number one research university for social mobility within the next decade.
At the press conference Kornbluh and Whitmer emphasized the importance of filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid each year.
Kornbluh said WSU offers FAFSA workshops to assist families with the sometimes confusing process.
“Filling out the FAFSA is the key step for anybody who has financial needs to go to college,” he said.
In the future, the scholarship will apply to community college transfer students who start college in fall 2023 or later.
Kornbluh said he aims for 60% of students attending WSU by 2027 to be on tuition scholarships.
“WSU is a university of opportunity, and we provide the opportunity for lots of people whose families couldn't otherwise afford to send them to college,” Kornbluh said. “When you add the state money together with federal financial aid and what we can put in as a university, that really lets us open doors to people who otherwise wouldn't be (able to) come.”
At the press conference Whitmer said since taking office in 2019 she has worked toward helping 60% of Michigan residents receive a post-secondary degree by 2030.
“It is critical to our long-term economic health,” Whitmer said. “We need more people to fill good-paying, in-demand jobs…All (of) our collective efforts will help us make sure that we close the skills gap. When we do that, we put people or people on the path of prosperity and success here in Michigan."
Natalie Davies is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Bill Roose.
Commented