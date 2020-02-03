Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city that you don’t want to miss.
As Far As My Fingertips Take Me - Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 9: A performance through song and interactive art will be performed at the Arab American National Museum by artists Tania El Khoury and Basel Zaraa. This performance uses the senses to allow the audience to physically and emotionally feel and understand the effects of border discrimination in the case of refugees. For tickets, visit: https://ums.org/performance/as-far-as-my-fingertips-take-me/
Through the Fire: The 1943 Race Riot and the 1967 Rebellion - Wednesday, Feb. 5: Wayne State University is hosting a series of lectures dedicated around celebrating Black History Month. Historian Jamon Jordan will be speaking specifically about the riots and rebellions in Detroit history at Shapero Hall. For more information, visit:
https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200018977895422
Clark Street Classic Hockey Tournament - Wednesday, Feb. 5: There will be an outdoor hockey tournament until Feb. 8 to support Clark Park. Games begin at 5:30 each night. For more information, visit:
http://clarkstreetclassic.com/?fbclid=IwAR14E25HHRuCU9wZP4Cpg17hndXbYZgBJ3JMWzvESNGvM9mp1w9yI6vHWp0
Detroit’s Winter Blast - Friday, Feb. 7: Beginning Friday until Sunday, Quicken Loans is hosting a free winter wonderland-themed Campus Martius with concerts and activities all day and night. For timing and information, visit:
Winter Carnival 2020 - Saturday, Feb. 8: If you live in the suburbs you don’t have to make a trip to the city to partake in winter celebrations. Many activities are planned for the Winter Carnival in Rochester’s Bear Creek Nature Park. Enjoy ice carving, ice skating and more all for free.
https://www.littleguidedetroit.com/event/winter-carnival-2020/
Malak Silmi is the news editor at The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Jack Filbrandt is the arts and entertainment editor of The South End. He can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine.
Commented