An unknown individual was seen spreading religious hate speech near the Student Center this afternoon, and was confronted by students.
The individual carried a sign with the words “homosexuals”and “baby killers,” followed by “hellfire awaits, turn to Jesus!”
It is unknown how long the individual was on campus.
Junior biochemistry major Olga Bobalo said it was inappropriate given the diversity of WSU’s student body and caused students to become upset.
“It’s hard for them (the students) to have that be a public situation where they hear it yelled out and preached about, especially if that’s something they don’t believe in,” Bobalo said. “I think it causes a lot of people to [engage in altercations]. Opinions like that on a campus like ours are a lot.”
Wayne State University Police Department Chief of Police Anthony Holt said the preacher was allowed on campus because he was not interfering with classes and students.
“Our job is to make sure that when free speech is being exercised, that the person can exercise the free speech…,” Holt said.
Sophomore psychology and gender, sexuality, and women’s studies major Breanna Walker said while people are entitled to their opinions, it made her uncomfortable.
“I feel like that was inappropriate and not necessary. I also feel very uncomfortable,” Walker said. “Personally, I believe everyone can believe in what they want, as long as you are not hurting anyone, physically or mentally.”
Walker said the event could have a positive influence by uniting the students through a collective response, but she also said it could create negative consequences.
“This could negatively affect our campus by making certain students uncomfortable and less likely to partake in our campus social activities,” Walker said.
Bobalo said based on U.S. constitutional law, the demonstrator had the right to be on campus, whether students agree with him or not.
“It is freedom of speech, so if it was someone who was supporting homosexual marriage, someone who’s supporting other religions on campus, which we do have a lot of the time, you would want them to be allowed to stay there and talk about it even if not everyone agrees with it,” Bobalo said. “I think the response was appropriate because of the laws we have instituted by the constitution like freedom of speech and peaceful protest.”
However, she also said things started to get out of hand while WSUPD did little to help.
“...the preacher himself was very aggressive and loud and it was a lot for me so I didn’t stay long to listen to it or engage in it,” Bobalo said. “I do think the police saw that it was getting aggressive and argumentative between people and I don’t feel like they did much to tell people to quiet down or back off, people were getting in each other’s face and I think there was more that could have been done that wasn't just necessarily shutting it down. They just stood there.”
Holt said WSUPD is required to take a neutral stance and ensure an orderly process.
“We can’t disallow speakers over issues we don’t agree with or we don’t like,” Holt said. “We want to make sure that whatever anyone is doing on the mall, whether that’s students or anyone, that there’s an orderly process and nobody is threatened and nobody is placed in the way of harm.”
Commented