Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Scattered snow showers during the morning. Then partly to mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.