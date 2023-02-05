Wayne State Athletics welcomed its new football coach, former University of Michigan running back, Tyrone Wheatley at a Thursday press conference.
Wheatley is replacing former head coach Paul Winters, who left the team in Dec. 2022 for unknown reasons. Wheatley has signed a four-year contract and will make an average of $207,500 in average base pay, according to Wheatley’s contract details uncovered by The Detroit News.
Held at the WSU Fieldhouse, Wheatley was welcomed by members of the campus community, local press and his own football team.
In a Jan. 30 interview with The South End, Interim Athletics Director Erika Wallace said applications for the head coaching position opened on Dec. 22, 2022 and resulted in just over 80 candidates.
At the press conference, Wallace praised Coach Wheatley for his leadership, integrity, ability to be a team player — Wallace said those qualities thrive perfectly in the WSU community.
“One of the things that really stood out from the beginning was his compassion and his passion for the students, athletes too, but really the student,” Wallace told TSE. “That’s one of the things that was really important for us…finding someone that can help mentor young men, help them get to that graduation…”
Wheatley said he wants his team to play physical moving forward.
“We’re going to play like we love Detroit… If it’s our Detroit, then let’s be the doorstep of Detroit,” he said. “We’re going to win with pride.”
Junior quarterback Joshua Kulka said Wheatley is bringing exciting changes to the team.
“Change can be fun but it’s also hard,” Kulka said in a Jan. 30 interview with TSE. “It's been good seeing the guys kind of stay excited and you know, work as hard as they can even with all the changes (that have) been going on.”
Senior defensive back Drake Reid said the team is eyeing to make the playoffs next season.
“We play one of the hardest schedules every year in the nation for the GLIAC…(and it) just prepares for a potential playoff opportunity,” Reid said.
According to The Detroit News, Wheatley gets $5,000 if the Warriors wins the GLIAC regular-season championship, $3,000 if they win a ninth game in a season (including playoffs) and $3,000 for each additional win after that.
WSU Athletics Director of Media Relations Jeff Weiss said Wheatley has the option to hire his own staff of assistant coaches, as the previous coaches have begun to find alternate employment.
Kulka said when Winters left at the end of the fall semester, former defensive coordinator Antwon Robinson stepped up to lead the team.
“The fact that we haven’t lost anybody to the transfer portal since Coach Winters left is a testament to how much…they care,” he said.
Wheatley said he expects to see greater turn out at future games.
“To the students of Wayne State, you are the spirit. Come to the games,” he said. “Don’t do the phrase of ‘Oh, they got to win first.’ No, come to the games and support.”
Natalie Davies contributed to this article.
Roberto Cuadra is a contributing writer to The South End. He can be reached at hg5571@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
