Wayne State English professor Steven Shaviro was suspended with pay on Monday after posting a controversial post on Facebook late last week.
In the now-deleted post, Shaviro said while he doesn’t advocate for breaking the law, “it is far more admirable to kill a racist, homophobic, or transphobic speaker than it is to shout them down.”
President M. Roy Wilson described the post as morally reprehensible in an email sent to the campus community Monday morning.
“We have on many occasions defended the right of free speech,” Wilson said. “But we feel this post far exceeds the bounds of reasonable or protected speech.”
Ph.D. Candidate Shelby Cadwell said she’s worked with Shaviro for five years and doesn’t view him as a threat to anyone.
“His social media post…was drawing attention to the very problem that Wayne State is ironically perpetuating by suspending him,” Cadwell said. “The problem is that fascists use the ‘free speech’ values of universities to provoke and incite protest, sometimes even violence, and then automatically find themselves on the right side of the issue.”
Graduate Teaching Assistant Matt Linton said he’s worked with Shaviro for seven years and has seen no signs of misogyny or violence.
“(He) is not only a brilliant and diligent researcher and writer, he's also a caring teacher and colleague,” Linton said.
Linton said he didn’t believe Shaviro’s post to be a threat, but more of an attempt at provoking thought.
“A simple reading of it alone should make that meaning clear,” Linton said, “that this is a thought experiment regarding the ineffectiveness of engaging verbally with bigots…because that engagement is exactly what they want.”
In his email, Wilson said Shaviro’s post was referred to law enforcement agencies for further review.
A similar situation unfolded at Ferris State University last year when former humanities professor Barry Mehler posted a profanity-laced video in an attempt to spark conversation, according to The Detroit News. Mehler was suspended in Jan. and retired in March after agreeing to a three-year gag order and $95,000 payout, rather than face the possibility of being fired.
Cadwell said the university’s quick and harsh response perpetuated the problem Shaviro was trying to bring light to.
“The university administration's kneejerk response to this targeted campaign against an elderly, Jewish, and utterly harmless human being is the truly morally reprehensible act,” Cadwell said.
Shaviro did not respond to The South End’s request for comment Monday afternoon.
TSE will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's editor-in-chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
