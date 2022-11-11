Wayne State Muslim Students’ Association hosted Charity Week to help raise funds for children in need living in developing countries.
To host the event MSA partnered with Charity Week, an international unity project that works with universities across the country to raise the money, said MSA Communications Director Hania Rehman.
Rehman said this year’s events included a variety of activities including a bake sale, game night, painting class, Halaqa, Islamic lecture, and banquet.
Rehman said she taught the painting class where participants learned to paint the Kaaba, a sacred Islamic site.
“We set up tables with paints, canvases, supplies, etc. and I simply taught everyone how to paint the Kaaba…but I also told everyone they can paint whatever they want and use the time as a relaxing painting session,” Rehman said.
The Halaqa held was led by Shayka Hanzala who discussed the importance of giving back, which was fitting for the week, MSA Secretary Javeeria Ahmed said.
The banquet was one of the most popular events of the week with about 120 people in attendance, said Rizvi.
At the banquet, guest speaker Shaykh Ishtiaq, and enjoyed many other festivities, Rehman said.
“ (We) wrap(ped) up Charity Week with reminders about what we raised money for, heard some beneficial words from a community favorite speaker…took lots of pictures, ate some good food, and at the end, board members got pied in the face, all for charity!”
Rizvi said preparing for Charity Week wasn’t easy, but MSA enjoys planning for the event each year.
“Charity Week requires an immense amount of planning,” Rizvi said. “We need to book rooms, brainstorm events, advertise for events, and all of these things entail about a hundred other little details that need to be taken care of. It is highly stressful and takes hundreds of hours [but] every bit of stress and work is completely worth it…”
Ahmed said Charity Week emphasizes an important part of Islam.
“In our religion, it is encouraged to help those in need that are not as fortunate as us. Charity Week enables us to connect with those in need and it bridges us to the other part of the world and without Charity Week, we would be unable to help those struggling around the world,” Ahmed said.
Rehman said she hopes people take away the importance of giving back to the community and how events like Charity Week can bring people together.
“I hope that people (realize) that when we unite as one student body, or as Muslims altogether, we can do so many beautiful and positive things…I hope people build strong relationships through Charity Week, and are inspired to go out of their way in making positive changes, whether it be big or small, and I hope that everyone always takes time out of their day to be grateful for what they have,” Rehman said.
Cover photo provided by Hania Rehman.
