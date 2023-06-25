Wayne State’s Board of Governors met on Thursday to rename State Hall, approve parking and tuition rates and vote on the new Center for Gender and Sexuality.
Director of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies Simone Chess proposed the creation of a new Center for Gender and Sexuality during the Student Affairs Committee meeting to provide holistic support for the campus community.
“It’s an important step to meeting the mandate set by the Student Senate in their 2019 resolution in support of LGBTQ+ students and academic life,” Chess said. “That student leadership really set the tone for this center in its holistic call for resources that met academic and student service needs together with overlapping and interconnected resources.”
In a discussion about the new Center, Governor Michael Busuito said the LGBTQ+ community is out of control.
“We’re really looking at psychiatric issues here because these poor people are tormented psychologically,” Busuito said. “I think it’s spinning out of control because it’s up to 13 letters now plus the plus, and the plus is there to anticipate more is going to be added.”
Busuito said he couldn’t support the proposal without financial justification for why a new center should be created around a transgender population that only accounts for a small percentage of the population.
“My question is to justify this from a fiduciary standpoint at this 0.39%, what number of students are we talking about on campus? And I’m not talking about gays, lesbians and bis. What’s the absolute number that we can justify this expense?” Busuito said.
Busioto said he wondered if the center would fit better in the school of nursing or psychology department of the School of Medicine because of psychiatric issues the population deals with.
Chess said WSU does not track how many students are and are not transgender, and said Busuito’s comments only further justify the need for such a Center because of the misinformation he is perpetuating.
“This is really speaking to the point I was making about how as a research university, the work we do as academics is connected to student life as well that we talked about in this session,” Chess said. “Some of the information you are giving is not backed up by scholarship, we can talk more about sources if you want to, but what a research university does and what we teach our students to do is look at other different sources.”
Student Senate President Hayden Johnson said Busuito’s comments were inappropriate and did not align with the University’s mission on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“As an elected official, his primary responsibility is to uphold Wayne State’s values, given our diverse student, faculty, staff and administrative body,” Johnson said. “In my role as an elected representative for students, I found this extremely disheartening that such language was used in an institution that strives to cultivate a safe space for everyone within the Wayne State community.”
BOG passed the motion to appropriate $350,000 to create for the Center for Gender and Sexuality, with one no vote. The South End was unable to confirm which board member voted against the Center.
A motion was passed to award Wilson with a $25,000 bonus, as well as a motion to rename State Hall to M. Roy Wilson Hall in honor of his time at WSU.
BOG Chair Mark Gaffney said the motion to rename State Hall was made in celebration of Wilson’s several achievements during his tenure.
Associate Vice President of Facilities Planning and Management Rob Davenport said construction on M. Roy Wilson Hall is two weeks behind schedule.
“It’s due to a set of electrical gear that needs to be shipped,” Davenport said. “It’s supposed to ship on Monday from Mexico, but we don’t know whether it will be shipped on Monday - we’re hearing it probably won’t be.”
Provost Mark Kornbluh said the University Registrar has been working on a plan to relocate scheduled classes if the building is not finished in time.
The BOG passed a motion to approve the tuition rate for the 2023-2024 school year at a 3.5% increase. Gaffney said the tuition increase will save students money.
As well as an increase in tuition rates, BOG also passed a motion to increase university parking rates.
Chief Business Officer David Massaron said student rate changes include 25 cents increased OneCard rates for premium and non-premium lots, an $8 increase on non-premium semester permits and a $9.75 increase on premium permits.
“What we are recommending today to the board is a very modest increase,” Massaron said. “In meeting with the Academic Senate and Student Senate, there’s a couple things that we've committed to which is that we continue to recommend, but we would form a committee to explore overall the parking rate structure and the way we use our parking so that we can build a collective solution.”
BOG passed a motion to establish new certificate programs in Professional Arabic, Arabic for the Healthcare Profession, Practical French, Conversation and Professional French and Cannabis Chemistry.
Gaffney said the new university president will be announced on June 30 at 3 p.m, but is subject to change as official matters of hiring have been taking longer than expected.
The next BOG meeting will be held on September 29 in the Student Center Ballroom.
