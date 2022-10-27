Founder of B. Rooted Wellness organization and Wayne State student Brianna Simpson proposed on Sept. 22 that her organization maintain the established on-campus nursing rooms for breastfeeding mothers.
B. Rooted Wellness was founded by Simpson in October 2019. Their services include childbirth classes, postpartum doula support, virtual doula support and lactation wellness.
Simpson started as a doula in the year 2018, which was a stepping stone in starting her organization. Her firm belief that children are our future sparked the interest to become a lactation professional. She believes there is a great lack of miscommunication in the community and wants to be an educator for citizens of Southwest Michigan.
Simpson said her organization will maintain the established nursing rooms and also provide virtual lactation support for mothers.
“I will just maintain it properly as far as cleaning; if breast pumps are needed, I will provide those as well,” Simpson said.
Simpson said her organization also has a virtual support aspect which consists of assessing both mother and baby to assist in achieving breastfeeding goals. The virtual support will help with creating feeding time schedules, assisting with proper lactation techniques and recommending referrals for more complex care.
“I am passionate about mothers and babies and keeping them safe and comfortable to nurse,” Simpson said.
Simspon said having early guidance is key to lactation wellness. Her organization also offers ongoing support throughout breastfeeding journeys via phone and email.
“I am a doula, child work educator and lactation professional. I am bridging the gap. I do help mothers with any kind of breastfeeding issues, such as if they want to increase their milk supply, create a pump schedule, or learn how to safely store milk,” Simpson said.
Public health major Kiara Crayton was not aware of the already established lactation rooms but said it’s a great idea to have someone with experience to maintain them.
“I think it's a wonderful idea to have someone with experience in supporting women who are nursing. Hopefully that support will relieve some stress for the mothers as well,” Crayton said.
The Wayne State School of Medicine opened a private lactation room in the Scott Hall building in August 2020, available to the SOM faculty and students only.
Medical School graduate and cardiologist fellow at Beaumont Health Kelly Malette utilized the room during her brief time at WSU.
“The room was fairly easy to find. I have a different pump so I brought my own. There’s a sink and countertop to wash and store your supplies,” Malette said. “Only twice was I there and the bay was full.”
Print and online journalism major Tamya Bailey was also unaware and said she wished campus lactation rooms were discussed more.
“I think if that is something they have on campus they should speak about them more, because I’ve had friends over the years here who did have children and I know they weren’t aware of them because they always struggled to find a more private place to breastfeed,” Bailey said.
According to Simpson, 86% of women plan to breastfeed for a year of life, 50% do not succeed due to returning to work or school and not having a designated area to pump.
The University had no comment on the proposal at this time.
“I think this is a necessary resource. I think this will be a win-win for everyone if B.Rooted services are added to Wayne State campus,” Simpson said.
Domonique Russell is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at dz5270@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
