Community members gathered in the Student Center lower level to show support for human rights protests in Iran and honor the memory of Mahsa Amini Monday evening.
The vigil was organized by the Iranian Students Association and Graduate Employees’ Organizing Committee. The event was initially planned for Gullen Mall but was moved indoors in light of expected rain.
Fariba Pajooh, GEOC international chair and vigil organizer, said the event was planned to provide Iranian Americans at Wayne State a space to uplift the movement in Iran.
“We are students here and we wanted to be in solidarity with Iranian people and we are angry about what’s going on in Iran,” Pajooh said.
Amini, 22, was arrested by morality police in Tehran, Iran after failing to fully cover her hair with her headscarf, or hijab, and died in police custody on Sept. 16. Under Iranian law, all women are mandated to wear a hijab, regardless of faith or nationality, and the morality police enforce this dress code.
Officials said she died of a heart attack caused by pre-existing health conditions, while her family said she fell into a coma after being beaten by officials.
Amini’s death sparked ongoing protests across Iran and security forces have cracked down over the past 11 days, according to BBC.
Officials have arrested hundreds, including 20 journalists and dozens are dead. Iran Human Rights said at least 76 protestors have been killed, while authorities said 41 were killed, including security officials. The government has also restricted internet access nationwide.
“The people of Iran have raised their voice again and in the streets of Iran full of courage, protestors (are) standing in the face of the government,” Pajooh said. “Mahsa Amini’s name has become a code word for resistance.”
The vigil featured speakers, music and an open mic in English and Persian. Chants in English and Persian included “Say her name, Mahsa Amini,” “Woman, life, freedom” and “Change for Equality.”
GEOC Communication Chair Minerva Gale said it’s important to recognize and respect women’s freedom of choice.
“This is about women having the right to make choices for themselves. Women are free individuals, women have the right to say what is right to them,” she said. “Women have every right to wear the hijab or not wear the hijab and no one else should make that choice for them.”
The space was arranged with candles and posters featuring information about the protests and images of Amini. Organizers passed out markers and encouraged attendees to write messages on the posters.
IRSA Co-President Yasmine Amin said she was pleased to see the turnout in support of this cause.
“It makes me really happy knowing that not only there are students here but there are also non-students here standing up for us, standing up for women’s rights, human rights,” Amin said.
Pajooh said while this can be a difficult time, she supports the demands of Iranian protestors.
“On the one hand, I’m super upset about what’s going on, on the other hand, what’s going on is showing how Iranian people are brave and they are in the streets and they’re asking for their rights,” she said.
Organizers asked attendees to spread the word on social media using the hashtags #MahsaAmini and #BeOurVoice.
“Condemn the Iranian government’s violent behavior, condemn any violence against innocent people in the world,” Pajooh said. “We ask you to join the Iranian people’s calls for freedom.”
Amin said non-Iranian campus community members should take steps to learn more about Iran and its affairs.
“Please get educated because that’s what we all struggle with, trying to explain who we are, trying to explain where we come from,” she said.
The vigil closed with attendees singing “Ey Iran” in Persian, an Iranian nationalist song.
Jenna Prestininzi is a contributing writer for The South End, she can be reached at jennap@wayne.edu.
All photos provided by Jenna Prestininzi.
