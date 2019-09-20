Student Senate held a meeting Sept. 19, announcing a program to expand research opportunities for undergraduate students.
The Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program focuses on helping students access the same resources as honors students when conducting a final thesis.
“(The program) will include providing free workshops and classes for students to figure out how to construct a proposal, helping match them with faculty members,” said Kristina Curtiss, a student working on the program.
This idea will also be discussed at the Board of Governors meeting on Sept. 20.
Transportation updates
Curtiss, also WSU’s transportation ambassador, presented maps and programming materials on how and where to ride the QLine, MoGo bikes and Detroit public bus systems.
Curtiss said her department is partnering up with the Campus Activities Team and MoGo to create a “confident city cycling” program.
This year’s transportation goal is to give out three thousand free Dart Passes that will include free rides on the QLine, Smart and DDOT public transportation starting in October.
OneCard deals
Emily Thompson, place-based initiatives manager for the Office of Economic Development, talked about updates with the OneCard & Save Program — which Thompson said incorporates student discounts at small restaurants and businesses around Detroit, such as City Bird, Urban Ramen and recently relocated coffee shop Fourteen East.
Thompson said the Senate plans to establish a Midtown program that will create discounts when using MoGo, and when visiting the DIA, local shops and restaurants.
She said students can take advantage of many perks at different businesses just by showing their OneCard — including businesses like Emagine Entertainment.
“Emagine Theater is owned by a WSU (alumnus), and he is a very proud guy and he wants to make sure we know, (that) now all WSU students can receive a free small popcorn,” Thompson said.
For convenience, she said their team will come up with one platform to fulfill the function of six different apps including maps, payment apps and more.
Also discussed at the meeting were the malfunctioning elevators across campus. On Friday, WSU Facilities Planning and Management sent out an email informing students of both Old Main east elevators being out of service.
Dean of Students David Strauss addressed student complaints of elevators not working in many buildings, and he emphasized the urgency to fix them due to students and faculty with disabilities needing them.
“When you look at the elevators, they’re expensive,” Strauss said when talking about maintenance.
Strauss also said some elevators are so old that parts are hard to find. A story regarding an in-depth report on the elevators will be published
The next Student Senate meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 3.
