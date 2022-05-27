Wayne State students are trying different dining options amidst the opening of new restaurants on campus after the pandemic caused closures.
The 2021-22 academic year brought the re-opening of Leo’s Coney Island and the grand openings of 7/11, Tenders Love and Chicken, Sushi Kabar, and Super Crisp.
WSU Director of Dining Services Alex MacKenzie said TLC and Sushi Kabar are being received extremely well by the campus community.
“We actually just expanded Sushi Kabar to be available at the Midtown Market express and Towers Cafe,” MacKenzie said.
Senior biology major Kimera Harris said the ability to use her OneCard at new restaurants is one of the reasons why she eats out more frequently.
“I visit 7/11 every day. I never imagined how convenient the store would be,” she said. “I also love being able to use my Warrior Dollars at new restaurants, I probably wouldn’t visit without it.”
General Manager of Super Crisp James Goodman said despite their rough start, he sees a positive impact in sales every week.
“I see more people walking around on campus, the sun’s out,” he said. “And when it's nice out, it's really a joy to see people walking by and checking out our menu from outside.”
Albasha Subs recently resumed business since their closure last year.
MacKenzie said that Gold ‘n’ Greens, a certified Kosher facility that closed during the fall 2020 semester, will be open in time for the fall 2021 semester.
Senior chemistry major Lauryn Williams said she is excited to hear Gold ‘n’ Greens is coming back.
“It’s been hard to find healthy food alternatives on a budget,” Williams said. “My friends and I have tried to find vegan food all over the city, so their return would make life for vegans, and vegetarians so much easier.”
The global kitchen station located in Towers Café is certified by the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America and serves vegetarian, vegan and halal options.
MacKenzie said he will continue to monitor traffic patterns in campus dining, and encourages students to share their thoughts, positive or negative.
Students and guests can complete the Towers Cafe survey to give direct feedback.
“I would encourage everyone to participate, in premium dinners and any special events that we have going on,” MacKenzie said.
More updates on WSU’s dining events can be found on WSU’s dining Instagram page.
Harris said campus is beginning to feel like it did before the pandemic.
“The new restaurants have pushed me and my friends to spend more time out of our dorm and I feel like an actual college student again,” she said.
