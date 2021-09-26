One Wayne State medical student celebrated their induction ceremony at home on Sept. 1, as the School of Medicine’s White Coat Ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Health policy studies major Adam Elder said his sister Madina Elder, who runs event planning business Imadination, organized his celebration.
The SOM canceled its White Coat Ceremony in accordance with WSU COVID-19 guidelines, Dean Mark Schweitzer said in a Sept. 24 email to The South End.
“The university Public Health Committee determines what on campus activities are safe,” Schweitzer said. “I know this was disappointing to our students but as future doctors I am sure they understood that they and their family's safety is our most important responsibility.”
The White Coat Ceremony was scheduled for Aug. 27, according to an Aug. 13 email from Schweitzer to freshmen and sophomore students.
Adam Elder said he was looking forward to the ceremony and disappointed by its cancelation.
“When it suddenly was canceled, it was a major let down,” Adam Elder said. “To be completely honest I tried to just move past it and not dwell too much on it since I figured if there is nothing to be done about it.”
Madina Elder said she came up with the idea to surprise her brother with an at-home celebration because she knew the value of an accomplishment.
“I remembered what it was like when I got accepted into my graduate program. You feel so excited and proud and it almost feels like it isn’t real that you’ve finally reached that stage in your life,” Madina Elder said. “Even though my brother couldn’t have a ceremony with the rest of his classmates, I felt it was still an occasion that needed to be celebrated.”
Adam Elder said he didn't initially love the idea of an at-home ceremony.
“When my sister told me she wanted to do something at the house I wasn’t all that into it because I thought it wasn’t going to be the same,” he said.
Madina Elder planned the event in a few days with the help of family members, she said. Meanwhile, Adam Elder was studying in his bedroom, unaware of the plans going on in his household.
The celebration was held outdoors for COVID-19 safety, Madina Elder said. As each guest arrived, they were handed a “Welcome to Adam’s White Coat Ceremony” program.
Once everything was complete, Madina Elder and her family had Adam Elder come outside to join the celebration, she said. Adam Elder was pleasantly surprised by the setup, he said.
“After seeing my brother's reaction, I was so happy that we planned a special ceremony for him,” she said.
Though the official White Coat Ceremony will not happen this year, Adam Elder said this was an important moment for him and his family.
“When she surprised me with the (at) home ceremony, I was really happy for a couple of reasons," he said. "First, I think it is important to live in the moment and at times celebrate accomplishments. Second, my family has had my back through this entire journey and it was a great moment for them as much as it was for me."
The family closed the event off with heartfelt speeches and best wishes for Adam Elder, Madina Elder and Adam Elder said.
Their aunt Maha Abu-Khdier gave a speech detailing the significance of the white coat. Their uncle Mahir Elder then placed a white coat on Adam Elder, representing his entry into the WSU SOM.
Adam Elder said he appreciated the at-home celebration.
“Overall the ceremony exceeded expectations, and I can’t imagine the official ceremony feeling any more special,” he said. “Being able to have my entire family there instead of just four people was also something that dawned on me during the event. It reminded me just how lucky I am to have their support.”
The SOM’s White Coat Ceremony will be rescheduled at a later date, Schweitzer said in his Aug. 13 email to freshmen and sophomore students.
Deania Newman is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hh7155@wayne.edu.
Cover photo of celebration on Sept. 1 by Madina Elder.
