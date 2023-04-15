“Anti Transphobe Action” is calling for the firing of history professor Bill Lynch. They deem some of his recent tweets to be “transphobic.” I argue that regardless of what Lynch has tweeted, with perhaps the exception of suggesting imminent violence, which is not the case, I do not believe he should be fired.
Across the country, GOP governors and academic administrators are trying to loosen tenure. A year ago, Florida Governor Ron Desantis signed a bill that “makes it harder for faculty at state universities to retain tenure.” The idea is to make tenure just another form of breakable contract, stripping it of the protections it currently has.
Thus, ATA is unknowingly aiding and abetting corporate university and right-wing efforts to casualize academic labor.
According to the American Association of University Professors who along with the American Federation of Teachers, represent Wayne State professors in contract negotiations:
“The principal purpose of tenure is to safeguard academic freedom, which is necessary for all who teach and conduct research in higher education. When faculty members can lose their positions because of their speech, publications, or research findings, they cannot properly fulfill their core responsibilities to advance and transmit knowledge.Tenure provides the conditions for faculty to pursue research and innovation and draw evidence-based conclusions free from corporate or political pressure.”
If ATA prevails, and Lynch is fired, this would set a precedent that would upend tenure as we know it. Conservative leaning universities could, in turn, fire tenured professors who offer opinions on race, socialism, climate change, antiwar views, class, Palestinian rights and gender they find repugnant.
The AAUP’s 1940 Statement on Academic Freedom, which the ATA students, who are high on advocacy and low on inquiry, have likely not read, states:
“College and university teachers are citizens, members of a learned profession, and officers of an educational institution. When they speak or write as citizens, they should be free from institutional censorship or discipline, but their special position in the community imposes special obligations. As scholars and educational officers, they should remember that the public may judge their profession and their institution by their utterances. Hence they should at all times be accurate, should exercise appropriate restraint, should show respect for the opinions of others, and should make every effort to indicate that they are not speaking for the institution.”
This statement is why, though I find English Professor Steven Shaviro’s statements to be objectionable, I do not believe he should face institutional discipline. I hold this belief even though Shaviro called for the murder of campus speakers. Though I disagree with Shaviro and many others, I defend their right to speak freely without losing their livelihood.
If the students were interested, they could quickly reference multiple precedents for firing a tenured professor over tweets. For example, President Castro of Fresno State determined professor Randa Jarrar could not be fired for cursing out Barbara Bush in a tweet. The University of Central Florida had to reinstate a professor who tweeted about “black privilege.” Former Yale professor Bandy Lee claims she was fired over a tweet critical of Trump supporters. The debate over firing Penn Professor Amy Wax is ongoing.
Academic freedom is tied to free speech, and a tenured professor cannot be fired in relation to free speech. Thus, a student’s claim that “Bill Lynch must have his employment with WSU terminated before the beginning of the fall semester. WSU must start genuinely enforcing code 2.28.01” is incorrect.
Furthermore, the AAUP has put in place “due process” which takes months if not years to determine whether or not a professor's tenure should be revoked. After a lengthy trial, faculty can lose tenure for committing a felony, sleeping with a student, or committing fraud with university funds. Nowhere does it say tenure can be revoked over a social media post.
To be fair, some, such as the hyper-capitalist Harvard Business Review do argue ending tenure would make universities more efficient. I support the right of the ATA, as protected by the First Amendment, to organize and protest Lynch’s tweets; I actually admire how quickly they organized a protest. Yet I believe they are wrongheaded in their call to fire Lynch. It is shocking that these students, who likely claim to be on the “Left,” are completely unaware of the long history of fighting for academic workers rights, and wish to revoke a century of struggle in a day of protest.
The students claim to oppose capitalism. Yet their efforts divide and distract the working-class, while corporations gorge us for everything we are worth. Nowhere are they calling for workers to unite against the owners of the means of production for better conditions or higher pay. Instead, their advocacy calls for members of all social classes to unite against a tenured professor’s job security, over his opinions on a social issue, expressed outside the classroom. This identity politics further obscures class relations, and factionalizes workers, something the ruling class has been pushing since the establishment of the American republic.
The ATA students are as mean-spirited and close-minded as those they claim to oppose. They believe anybody who disagrees with them should go to Hillsdale. They say without evidence that Lynch would give trans students lower grades, and use derogatory language to attempt to convince his employer to fire him. We either agree with ATA in all their demands, including the immediate firing of a tenured professor without due process, or we are bigoted, full stop. There is no dialectic, only shaming and name-calling.
If the call to fire Lynch for holding an opinion is not a threat to diversity, academic freedom, the first amendment, free speech, labor rights, learning and everything college should be about, I am not sure what is.
Dan Smith is a graduate student studying the history of labor, business and international political economy. He can be reached at gi5651@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks.
