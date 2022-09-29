Wayne State’s Young Democratic Socialists of America have recently launched a petition demanding upgrades to the WSU campus.
Some of the demands included modernizing elevators on campus, reducing student tuition by 15%, introducing a moratorium on layoffs until 2026, and placing Plan B and Plan C products in the Campus Health Center.
Chair of YDSA Harrison Cole said the YDSA placed flyers promoting the campaign on Aug. 27.
The petition uses data from an August 2020 financial review completed by AAUP-AFT Local 6075 and Eastern Michigan University Professor of Accounting Howard Bunsis. The data claims WSU has $185 million in unreserved funds.
The petition was inspired by a previous petition for the repairing of elevators on campus and includes 12 demands which Cole said will draw more attention to the campaign.
“We believe that just focusing on elevators, for example, isn’t enough with how many problems are still on campus,” Cole said. “It’s basically to raise awareness, raise the level of activism in the student body around these demands and link them more together because many of these demands are linked together.”
In a statement sent to The South End on Sept. 12, Associate Vice President of University Communications Matt Lockwood said the university is working to make improvements to the campus.
“As with any campus or complex that has so many buildings, there are always repairs that need to be done or that are in progress, but these are known and being managed,” Lockwood said. “Despite labor-related challenges since the start of the pandemic we have made many improvements, and we’re working hard on the rest.”
Lockwood referenced the current renovations on campus including State Hall’s $70 million renovation, the new Hillberry Gateway theatre and a new School of Medicine building in partnership with Karmanos Cancer Institute.
Cole said the flyers they put up were removed after 24 hours by the Wayne State Police and shortly after, an email was sent to all student organizations from the Dean of Students Office saying no organization can place flyers up on campus without prior approval.
Lockwood said when State Hall reopens in Fall 2023, students will notice more technology, accessibility improvements, and new furniture and study spaces.
Junior neuroscience major Aniketh Datta said WSU has made good improvements, but more changes need to be made.
“I’d say it’s probably an even split in my opinion; the STEM building and revamp of State Hall are both great additions to the campus,” Datta said. “That being said, there are so many other changes that need to be made that haven't been, such as addressing tuition and housing buildings…”
Cole said the YDSA wants to sit down with the university to discuss the campaign.
“We’re hopeful that the administration will at least sit down and talk to us and hear our demands and be receptive to these demands. We believe these demands have popular support from not only the student body but faculty and staff as well as community members,” Cole said.
Cole said they believe a number of the demands will be met “as long as the administration meets with us in good faith.”
Freshman journalism major Ashlin Magurie said most of YDSA’s demands are important to students.
“Most of the demands listed are definitely important, especially about climate control, elevators, plan B [and] C and lamp posts,” Magurie said. “The other demands would, of course, be beneficial to the students, but these are especially important when the issues revolve around student safety [and] comfort [and] accessibility.”
Maguire said she has seen a lot of student support for the petition and believes it may aid in addressing necessary upgrades for the university.
“I’m not sure [if the petition will succeed]. I think that the petition is demanding a lot of really important things, and I have seen a lot of support from students so far,” Maguire said. “I think it would be very interesting to see how the administration of Wayne State will react (and) work with it. I think there will be at least some progress done because of it.”
Datta said the ability to make major changes quickly is difficult and that should be considered.
“...I feel that some of the demands aren’t too extreme in their merits, but are too extreme in their timeline,” Datta said. That’s not to say these issues aren’t important, but it’s important to understand the reality of the processes and work with the system when we don't have the capacity to make changes to it at any given time.”
Katherine Stozicki is the news editor for The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Jackson Meade, multimedia editor for The South End. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
Commented