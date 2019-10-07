Wayne State volleyball split its weekend matches at the Matthaei Physical Education Center, suffering a five-set defeat to Saginaw Valley State (25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 24-26, 17-15) on Oct. 4, before sweeping Lake Superior State in straight sets (26-24, 25-23, 25-10) on Oct. 5.
After falling behind early in the first stanza, WSU scored four straight points to take a 12-9 advantage. The Warriors would extend their lead throughout the remainder of the session and took the first set with a 25-21 win.
SVSU took advantage of WSU’s slow start in the second stanza to lead for most of the period before WSU tied the match at 23. After WSU evened the session at 24, the Cardinals scored the final two points for a 26-24 set victory.
Both teams alternated points for most of the third period, before WSU pulled ahead 15-14. WSU used a 4-0 run paced by kills from senior Madelyn Krenz, junior Olivia Fike and sophomore Lauren Vanderwal to take a 22-17 lead. After SVSU cut their deficit to 22-19, the Warriors scored the final three points to take a 2-1 match lead.
In the fourth period, WSU took leads of 16-14 and 22-19 before SVSU used a late rally to force a deciding fifth set with a 26-24 session victory.
In the fifth set, WSU held an early 9-6 advantage before the Cardinals evened the match and scored the final three points to win the match.
In the first period, Lake Superior State jumped out to an early 8-3 lead. The Lakers would maintain their advantage for most of the set before WSU used a 6-0 run to take a 19-18 lead. The visitors would pull ahead 24-23 before a kill by Vanderwal tied the session. Back-to-back points by sophomore Taylor Wagner gave the home team the opening set win.
The second session followed the exact pattern of the previous set as WSU fell behind 20-16 halfway through the stanza before using a 9-3 run punctuated by a kill from junior Summer Farris to give the Warriors a 2-0 match lead.
WSU carried their momentum from the end of the second period into the third as they scored the first nine points of the session and maintained their advantage for the straight-set match victory.
Despite the tough loss hours prior, head coach Tim Koth said that the team was ready for the match versus the Lakers.
“Losing a match that was tough like that last night is hard to rebound from competitively, but they were in a good mindset before we started,” Koth said.
Vanderwal led WSU on offense with 14 kills, as sophomore Kamryn Duffield added 34 assists, and junior Julia Malewicz added nine kills and ten digs.
The win improved WSU’s record to 9-8 (3-4 GLIAC) on the season. WSU will play its next six matches on the road before returning home to face Ferris State Oct. 25.
Cover photo by Edward Richardson
