Provost Keith Whitfield said in an email Wayne State is anticipating to plan for the fall 2020 semester to be online as the COVID-19 situation continues to develop.
“Even in the event that health experts and government officials call the ‘all clear,’ there may be a strong sentiment to continue social distancing that results in a strong preference for online courses,” Whitfield said in the email.
Matt Lockwood, director of communications, said WSU is monitoring the situation. It’s unknown when a definitive decision for fall 2020 will come out.
CNN reported April 14 a number of universities are considering canceling classes until 2021. CNN said Boston University has already canceled all in person summer activities and are planning for the possibility of the fall semester being online.
WSU announced Wednesday summer courses running from June 24 until Aug. 17 will be online.
Cover photo by Jonathan Deschaine
