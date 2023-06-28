Wayne State will be announcing its next president this week, Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy, the first woman to hold the title in university history.
The news was broken by The Detroit News and WSU’s Office of Communications declined a request for comment Wednesday evening.
Dr. Espy comes from the University of Texas at San Antonio where she served as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs since June 2018.
Dr. Espy saw UTSA earn the distinction of identification as an R1 Institution by the Carnegie Foundation in 2021 and is credited with helping UTSA gain an invitation to join the Alliance of Hispanic Serving Research Universities, according to UTSA.
During her tenure, she was responsible for a 12-point improvement in six-year graduation rates and a four-month reduction in average time to degree.
Dr. Espy, a licensed clinical psychologist, will be taking over the role from President M. Roy Wilson, who announced he would be stepping down from the role last summer.
Wilson served as WSU’s president since 2013 and is credited with the university’s 21-point improvement in graduation rates from 2012 to 2018, the largest gain in the county, according to Today at Wayne.
Under Wilson’s leadership, extramural research funding awards doubled to more than $320 million in 2021. Additionally, Wilson created the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement and is responsible for hiring the university’s first chief diversity officer.
In a previous interview with TSE, Wilson said he holds no regrets about his time leading WSU, and hopes the next president will continue the upward trajectory it’s on.
“We’re (at an) over 60% six-year graduation rate now, and that’s more than double (compared to) 2013,” he said. “And now again, (we are) one of the most diverse medical schools in the country.”
