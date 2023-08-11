Wayne State’s Student Senate released a letter of support for Palestinian students on Tuesday, after sending the statement to a committee for revisions in July.
After military raids in the Jenin refugee camp in Gaza’s West Bank left 12 dead and 3,000 displaced according to CBS News, student senator Zaynah Jadallah said she felt compelled to approach fellow senators.
Jadallah said the Senate’s Middle Eastern, North African and South Asian Project Group concurred with her idea prior to its formal presentation to Senate on July 20.
“The Palestinian cause needs to be pushed out and talked about by any Muslim because it's our duty to protect and represent Palestine in any way we can,” Jadallah said in a Monday interview with The South End.
Jadallah said the majority of Senate’s discourse around the statement revolved around the terms used to reference the attacks.
“They were just afraid of using the word ‘genocide’ and then even ‘apartheid’ and ‘occupation’ but I explained to them… these two words have been used scholarly and worldwide (everywhere) from Amnesty International (to the) United Nations,” Jadallah said. “So it's not like we're the first people to accuse the Israeli occupation of these crimes.”
Senate’s hesitation in releasing a statement with powerful language is not unwarranted, Jadallah said, as the university has stifled student advocacy for Palestine in the past.
In 2021, Senate attempted to email a similar statement of support but was blocked by the Office of General Counsel and consequently limited access to the university’s Listerv, according to previous investigations by TSE. Senate ended up posting the statement on Instagram, and then-president M. Roy Wilson issued a letter rebuking the posting, citing “inflammatory terminology.”
In the most recent statement posted to Instagram Tuesday, Senate condemned the attacks against Palestinians by the Isreali government, using footnotes to attribute the words “genocide” and “apartheid,” in a paragraph about the Jenin raid.
“As Wayne State University's student governing body, we are responsible for representing students' voices on matters that impact our community. Per our mission statement, we are committed to providing representation and advocacy for all by bridging the gap between students, faculty, staff, and administration. Student Senate is focused on the student experience first, ensuring inclusivity and equity for our peers,” stated the letter.
The statement included a passage about Palestinians sifting through wreckage of their destroyed homes and damaged psyches.
“Palestinians sifted through the wreckage of their destroyed homes and their damaged psyches. More than 1,000 Israeli soldiers stormed the overcrowded camp last week as rockets and drone missiles struck private homes and public infrastructure,” the statement attributes to a July 10 Al Jazeera article.
Other footnotes include articles by: Amnesty International, the UN, the Center for Constitutional Rights, El Tecolote and an academic paper by law professor Francis Boyle.
In a Thursday email to TSE, Chief Health and Wellness Officer and Dean of the College of Nursing Laurie Lauzon Clabo said the safety of students is WSU’s number one priority.
“Some students may wish to have assistance in processing feelings and thoughts that may arise from complex issues like these,” Clabo said. “We encourage them to take advantage of the many resources available on campus, including the Office of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), the Campus Health Center, the Office of Multicultural Student Engagement (OMSE) and the Dean of Students Office (DOSO).”
Student Senate President Hayden Johnson said the motivation behind producing letters of support is to show their peers they see and hear them and want to support them.
“In the instance of the ‘Letter of Support: Standing With Our Palestinian Student Population,’ the goal was to provide, not only support, but also educate the campus community about the tragedy that affects a great amount of Wayne State students and does not have a lot of mainstream news coverage,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Senate is fortunate to have Jadallah, as she is a constant advocate for the campus MENASA community.
Jadallah said she’s had unsuccessful conversations with former president M. Roy Wilson in the past, unable to come to any common ground or solution.
“I'm hoping that the new President (Dr. Kimberly Andrews Espy) will listen to us and have conversation with us upon this topic, and not start (by) shutting (us) down (with) a condemnation about whatever statement we release,” Jadallah said.
Students for Justice in Palestine Co-President Aya Mohammad said the university could be doing more to support Palestinian students through this difficult time.
“The simple, most obvious first step is to release a statement that reaches all Wayne State students and faculty, to hold events to commemorate and pray for the Palestinian martyrs, to protect those who choose to speak about Palestine from being targeted, and to promote education surrounding the genocide, racism, ethnic cleansing, apartheid, mass killings, expulsions and imprisonment that goes on in Palestine, and how we as students can show support and advocate for their human rights,” Mohammad said.
Mohammad said the WSU community may be unaware of the full truth of the genocide happening in Palestine.
“We want the WSU population to recognize the genocide of the Palestinian people by the Israeli apartheid government. The Palestinian people have been suffering from this ongoing genocide for more than 70 years, while the world is watching in silence, and our U.S. tax money is paying for the weapons being used,” Mohammad said.
Mohammad said the situation is not a “conflict” as commonly referred to, but a brutal occupation that violates human rights and puts lives at risk.
TSE will continue reporting on this ongoing story.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Multimedia Editor Ciaran Martin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.