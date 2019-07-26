Wayne State sent out a campus-wide alert about the possible exposure to varicella, otherwise known as chickenpox.
“If you visited the WSU OneCard Office between Thursday, July 18, and Thursday, July 25, 2019, or attended new student orientation on Tuesday, July 23 or Thursday July 25, there is a chance you may have been exposed to chickenpox,” said Ann Rayford, chief nursing officer of the Campus Health Center, in an email.
Rayford said chickenpox is a highly contagious illness that will show symptoms of slight fever, followed by a blister-like itchy rash.
“Chickenpox can be spread via airborne droplets when someone infected coughs or sneezes, or by touching or breathing in the virus particles from the blisters,” the email states.
According to the Center for Disease Control, 4 million people in the 1990s got the virus.
“The best way to prevent chickenpox is through vaccinations,” Rayford said.
In February 2017, WSU faculty and students received a similar warning about possible exposure to chickenpox in Towers Cafe.
“If you are experiencing any symptoms of chickenpox, such as fatigue, fever, cough or an itchy blister-type rash, please seek immediate medical attention,” Rayford said. “It is important to call ahead and let them know you may have been exposed to chickenpox and tell them your symptoms so that appropriate arrangements can be made to avoid exposing other persons.”
Pregnant women exposed are advised to contact their OB-GYN or the Campus Health Center for a same-day appointment.
To schedule an appointment with the Campus Health Center, call 313-577-5041. The Campus Health Center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Susana is the managing editor of The South End. She can be reached at susana.hernandez@wayne.edu
Photo by Susana Hernandez
