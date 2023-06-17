Wayne State’s Student Senate met on Thursday to discuss new initiatives and brainstorm ideas for project groups.
Following the senate election, new project group chairs were named to carry on initiatives from last year and find new ways to continue their work into the 2023-24 academic year.
Director of Community Affairs Hassan Ezzeddine said he met with WSU’s Athletic Department to discuss ways to enhance school spirit and promote attendance to events.
Ezzedine said he is looking into possibly incentivizing students to attend games.
“We could give food vouchers to large clubs at Wayne State and say ‘here are 15 vouchers for Andiamos pizza,’ because that is what they serve at games,” Ezzedine said. “I think if we went to clubs and gave them the vouchers and told them to bring 15 people from their club and take photos and post about it, it’d be a good way to promote athletic events.”
Ezzedine said he is considering food vouchers for on-campus residents as well. Ezzedine said other factors affecting spectator attendance are the physical barrier of crossing John C. Lodge Drive, as well as money for advertising.
“It’s unrealistic for athletics to pay for every team’s promotional material around campus because there are so many different teams and each one of them has their own promotional materials with dates, times and locations,” Ezzedine said. “An idea being discussed would be like a permanent athletic section (to display promotional materials) somewhere around campus.”
Ezzedine said they are also considering tabling events in the Student Center with student athletes to promote athletic events and sell team merchandise.
Mental Health Project Group Chair Sheva Khaimov said the Vaping Education and Student Health Initiative started last year will continue to expand their efforts in the coming school year.
“The goal of our initiative isn’t to use scare tactics. We’re not here to make people feel like what they’re doing is bad because that's not going to encourage anyone to actually seek support,” Khaimov said. “Our goal is to come from a compassionate point of view and help students better understand what they are engaging with.”
Khaimov said the project group is looking into doing an event for students to dispose of their vapes in exchange for treats or WSU merchandise.
College of Nursing Representative Veronica Fahmi updated Senate on the progress of the new creative spaces for students to rehearse musical coming to the Student Center.
Fahmi said the next step in getting the rooms built is appropriation requests.
“Once that’s done, Wenger, the company we are using, will install the rooms and other trades will do the electrical and sprinkler installations. There is another step as well. Besides installing rooms, (we) will be getting things to put in the rooms,” Fahmi said.
Fahmi said at minimum she would like each room to have one chair and music stand, and possibly a piano in one of the spaces depending on the budget.
Advisor and Dean of Students David Strauss commended Fahmi for her ability to see the initiative through to the end despite starting in the previous school year.
“This is a project that has come to fruition over two Senate terms, which is so fantastic because continuity is so key,” Strauss said. “You have to keep the momentum going on a project and don’t just let it drop because the senate term ends.”
Strauss said the two rooms are on track to be ready for student use by the fall semester.
Strauss also announced the university’s plans to build a plaza on Ruther Mall to host plots for the “Divine Nine” fraternities and sororities on campus.
Strauss said plots are prestigious landmarks at campuses around the country and these will be the first formal plots at a Michigan university.
“The design companies are talking about working with the students on how to bring our history, our culture and our city into the design concept of the plots,” Stauss said.
Strauss said the plan is to hold a groundbreaking ceremony this upcoming homecoming and have the project completed for a ribbon cutting ceremony in 2024.
The next Senate meeting will be held on July 6 at 6 p.m. in Student Center Ballroom AB.
Theresa De Benedetti is The South End's News Editor. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com.
Photo by Multimedia Editor Ciaran Martin. Contact him at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
