Wayne State’s Student Senate and The W Pantry & Thrift Shop teamed up to introduce single-use parking passes for members of the campus community.
Debuted after the Thanksgiving break, students can receive one pass per week from The W, allowing them to park in any WSU parking structure for free.
Student Senate President Yousra Zouani said The W provides students in need with food assistance as well as a clothing store, but commuting students still faced certain restrictions.
“However, for students not living on campus, accessing the (W) Food Pantry requires your car and generally requires payment to do so. If students struggle to afford food, then they are likely struggling with paying for parking,” Zouani said.
Zouani said Senate is looking forward to seeing how the initiative positively impacts commuter student experiences.
“Not only does this allow the (W) Food Pantry to become more accessible to them, but it also allows them to spend more time on campus and use resources like the library to help them with their studies,” Zouani said.
Student Assistant for The W, Aubrey Cogle said the purpose of the initiative is to alleviate some of the financial stress for commuter students.
“With the price of parking passes being so high, a lot of students don’t have the resources to either pay that big fee or pay if they’re just coming onto campus once or twice since parking passes are so expensive,” Cogle said.
Director of Community Affairs Mannat Bedi said the idea started as a Community Affairs Project Group initiative and was backed by support from the Dean of Students Office, OneCard and Parking Services, Office of Financial Aid and The W.
“Our project is a pilot-program, where we have bought 500 single-use parking pass cards. We hope that if there is more demand and a greater need for these passes after the first 500, we can work with the university to help expand the initiative further,” Bedi said.
Bedi said students with financial hardships will benefit from this initiative as it allows them to keep their vehicles in a safe and secure place.
“Many students who cannot afford a regular parking pass may have to park on the street, which costs money and time. These students must constantly pay for the hours they are on campus that day, and if they forget to pay, they may get a ticket,” Bedi said. “With a single-use parking pass, we hope to lessen those problems and provide a resource for students.”
The current cost of a semester parking permit, according to WSU parking, is $222.
Cogle said the process to obtain a pass is very easy.
“There is no real process to it, they just need to come into our food pantry and show their OneCard. We take down that information off your OneCard and take the (single-use) card information, and then you will get your single-use card,” she said.
Cogle said the initiative comes at a time when financial difficulty is very common for students.
“I believe that any help that they (WSU) can do for students, is good. Especially when you’re working in here and seeing all the need that is coming in, anything they could possibly do to help is good,” Cogle said.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com
Cover photo by Theresa De Benedetti.
Commented