The representation of black people in technology and entrepreneurship were celebrated at the film screening and storytelling event Feb. 26 titled, “Boss: The Black Experience in Business.”
The event included screenings of a PBS-produced documentary — titled the same as the event — and a project produced by In Good Co. Detroit. The two networks, along with Wayne State, sponsored the story-filled evening.
Attendees braved the snowy conditions to fill the theater of WSU’s Innovation Studio. Historical figures like Madam C.J. Walker, the first female American millionaire of any race, and Detroit’s own Berry Gordy were highlighted.
The film also acknowledged modern-day entrepreneurs like Cathy Hughes, founder and owner of Urban One, a media conglomerate including radio stations and a cable TV network.
Storytelling was woven into the evening as a nod to black historical tradition. According to scholar Thomas Hale, before arriving to America on slave ships, Africans’ history was kept orally. This means the history of the people was told from person to person rather than kept as a written record. These storytellers were called griots.
Detroit’s Chief Storyteller, Eric Thomas, was on hand to discuss his role as the city’s griot.
“People will always tell the story of what happened here,” Thomas said of Detroit’s rise from the proverbial ashes of bankruptcy. “My job is to ensure that we are the ones to tell that story.”
Thomas’ work with the city includes editing The Neighborhoods, a community-driven publication, and connecting the city’s resources to the people who need it most.
“Even more neglectful than a city that does not create resources for its people is a city that has resources and its people have no clue how to reach them,” Thomas said.
After Shannon Cason, storyteller for In Good Co. Detroit, screened a portion of his documentary, also titled “In Good Co. Detroit," he opened the stage to other entrepreneurs who wanted to share their stories.
8-year-old Cree Jaymes attended the event with her mother and listened in on the storytelling.
“I thought the movies would be boring but hearing the lady talk about being her own boss sounded really cool,” the fourth-grader said.
According to Thomas, this is the kind of inspiration that will keep black Detroiters moving forward.
“When we are able to thrive as entrepreneurs and pass these businesses or the entrepreneurial spirit on to our children, we are ensuring the future of Black Detroit,” Thomas said.
That “lady” who inspired Cree was Danielle Smith, owner of Detroit Maid.
Smith told the story of her journey from being a cog in the corporate wheel to becoming a business owner. The self-proclaimed problem-solver created Detroit Maid, an online service allowing Detroit residents to book cleaning services.
Larger, more established companies like Molly Maid and Merry Maid currently only service the suburbs.
“Detroiters want amenities. Detroiters want to be able to make life easier for themselves,” Smith said. “And Detroit Maid was born to fill that void.”
With a continued assessment of voids in the marketplace, Thomas said he hopes to see more Black Detroiters start successful businesses in the future.
Ellen Chamberlain is a contributing writer for The South End. Chamberlain can be reached at dv7693@wayne.edu.
